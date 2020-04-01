Southern Maryland agriculture group launches new resource portal

The coronavirus and the emergency measures put in place to combat it have touched just about every aspect of everyone’s lives, including farmers, just as they are gearing up for the spring season.
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission last week announced the launch of a COVID-19 information resource portal to offer a one-stop shop for regional farms and consumers to get information gathered from local, state and federal organizations regarding COVID-19 and its impact on the agricultural community.
“As we deal with the unprecedented times in which we find ourselves, the SMADC team is working hard to keep you informed and updated, as news and resources pertaining to the agricultural community surface,” Shelby Watson-Hampton, SMADC’s director, said in a release. “We have created a page on our website for both farmers and consumers to find relevant information and resources, and we hope it’s many links and connections will be useful.”
Resource links are organized into key support categories that will be updated frequently as new information is released, including general business and farm labor, small business relief programs, Maryland horse industry updates, food safety information, farmers market and CSA guidelines and Maryland Farm Bureau COVID-19 resources.
Additional resources offer information for consumers to help them find fresh, locally produced foods in Southern Maryland and around the Chesapeake Bay region. The SMADC portal links to a new interactive map, developed by Future Harvest and the Maryland Farmers Market Association, which highlights more than 500 farm destinations such as on-farm stores, farm stands and markets that have been designated as places to purchase local food and beverage items during the COVID-19 emergency.
While the SMADC office is closed to the public at this time, staff continue to work remotely to assist agricultural producers and others. All inquiries and additional agribusiness-related resources should be sent to info@smadc.com.
To view the COVID-19 resource portal, go to the website www.smadc.com/covid19/.
Leadership So. Md. extends deadline for Class of 2021
In the midst of all of this, Leadership Southern Maryland said in a news release that it recognizes that interested candidates may need more time to complete their applications for the Executive Program, Class of 2021. The deadline for candidates to submit their applications has been extended to 5 p.m. on April 15.
For more information, visit www.leadershipsomd.org.
So. Md. Studies Center wants your coronavirus stories
The Southern Maryland Studies Center wants to document the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Southern Maryland communities by collecting your digital photos, documents and short videos that show how life has changed during the outbreak.
The Southern Maryland Studies Center will be collecting remotely through email. Send attachments of up to 150mb per E-mail to SMSC@csmd.edu, and include:
• A description line about what changes each item illustrates.
• Name of your town and county.
• Your name and contact information (this won’t be shared publicly).
These materials will be added to the Southern Maryland Studies Center’s archival collection and will be made available to the public for future research.
Report cards to be mailed next week
The third quarter marking period for Charles County Public Schools ended on March 13 due to Gov. Larry Hogan declaring a state of emergency, according to a school system news release.
Third quarter report cards will be mailed to middle and high school students on April 7. Report cards for elementary school students will be posted on ParentVue on April 7. Elementary school parents who are unable to access ParentVue can email their child’s school principal to receive a paper copy of the report card in the mail.
Free school meals no longer need students present
Charles County Public Schools is offering free meals for all children 18 and younger while the school system is closed through Friday, April 24.
Effective this week, staff at the 11 Charles County Public Schools meal distribution sites can provide parents food without their child being present. However, the pick-up person must be a child’s parent or guardian. Parents/guardians must show staff their child’s CCPS student identification badge or report card copy showing the student’s ID number. Parents with children not yet enrolled in school should attempt to bring some form of age verification to show to site staff, such as a copy of a birth certificate.
The United States Department of Agriculture requires CCPS to abide by specific regulations, including proof that meals are provided for children. Last week, USDA announced a waiver to this requirement which was adopted by the Maryland State Department of Education over the weekend.
To limit exposure to CCPS staff, parents and guardians need only show their child’s ID badge or report card to a staff member on site. The 11 meal sites operate 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following schools:
• Henry E. Lackey High School.
• Maurice J. McDonough High School.
• St. Charles High School.
• Westlake High School.
• Milton M. Somers Middle School.
• Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.
• Indian Head Elementary School.
• Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.
• Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.
• J.C. Parks Elementary School.
• J.P. Ryon Elementary School.
Unlike the summer meals program, Lunch on Us, the food cannot be consumed at the distribution sites.
Each child will receive two bagged meals which can include items such as a cold cut sandwich, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, milk and juice. The child can also pick up one shelf-stable breakfast pack for the following morning that has cereal, crackers and juice and a snack.
For students without access to online technology or who prefer pen and paper assignments, paper packets will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, at the 11 CCPS meals sites, likely starting April 3.
The lessons will be sorted by grade level. While students must be present to receive meals, they do not have to be present to get the paper assignments. Those picking up the instruction packets should know what grade the student is in and the subject they need.
Recreation, Parks and Tourism hosts eSports games
Charles County Recreation, Parks and Tourism is hosting a free virtual Madden 20 and NBA 2k20 tournament on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4!
These tournaments are broken into two age groups: ages 11 to 17 and ages 18 and up , and are limited to 16 players per age group, per platform.
Madden 20 Tournament
Ages 11 to 17: April 4-6
Ages 18 and up: April 3-5
Madden competitors will face off to see who is the best in Charles County. Tournament will be hosted separately on both Xbox One and Playstation 4. Teams will play round robin within division and will be seeded into a single elimination tournament based on final division standings. There must be at least four teams to constitute a division. Game times will be predetermined by tournament director.
Participants must have: Playstation 4 or Xbox One gaming console; Madden 20 game with latest online updates; Playstation Network with valid Network ID or Xbox live account with valid Gamertag; internet connection.
For more information, email Tyler Robertson at robertmt@charlescountymd.gov.
NBA 2k20 Tournament
Ages 11 to 17: April 3-5
Ages 18 and up: April 4-6
NBA 2k20 competitors will face off to see who is the best in Charles County. Tournament will be hosted separately on both Xbox One and Playstation 4. Teams will play round robin within division and will be seeded into a single elimination tournament based on final division standings. There must be at least four teams to constitute a division. Game times will be predetermined by tournament director.
Participants must have: Playstation 4 or Xbox One gaming console; NBA 2K20 game with latest online updates; Playstation Network with valid Network ID or Xbox live account with valid Gamertag; internet connection.
For more information, email Travon Royall at royallt@charlescountymd.gov.
To register or for more information, visit www.charlescountyparks.com/recreation/sports/esports-tournaments.