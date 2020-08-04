Tropical Storm Isaias is making its way up the East Coast, passing through Southern Maryland today, Tuesday, Aug. 4. The National Weather Service has placed the region under a Tropical Storm Warning and is predicting 3 to 6 inches of rain and 45 to 60 mph winds with gusts to 70 mph. Some preliminary rain totals from around the region show 6 inches and higher.
"Life-threatening flash flooding of small streams and creeks is likely today as rainfall associated with Isaias continues to spread northward," according to the National Weather Service. Multiple tornado warnings have been issued for parts of Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert counties, with reports of one possible tornado touching down south of Leonardtown this morning.
- From SMECO: The storm is well underway with multiple tornado and flash flood warnings, and at least 1 confirmed tornado. As of 8:02 a.m. there are 111 active outages with 5,116 customers without power. Crews are working to restore power safely and quickly.
- Calvert County Public Safety at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday said due to severe weather conditions throughout the entire county, residents should stay home unless there's an emergency.
- St. Mary's County issued similar advice: From St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services — citizens are urged to stay at home and do not travel at this time. There are multiple road closures due to flooding throughout St. Mary’s County. Visit http://stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared/ for more preparedness information.
- Charles County issued an ongoing tropical storm warning for Waldorf.
Despite a brief stoppage of rain and even an interval of sunshine, Calvert County authorities recommend residents stay off the roads until further notice.
Both the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barracks are reporting that portions of Route 4 are still flooded and shut down.
The areas include northbound and southbound Route 4 at Camaleer Pass near the MD Route 2 split and northbound and southbound Route 4 at Plum Point Road.
The MSP also reports Jewell Road in Dunkirk is closed due to flooding. Police reported trees and power lines down all over the county.
Calvert County Government Deputy Administrator Linda Vassallo told Southern Maryland News that the county’s public works crews have been out throughout the morning removing downed trees that have blocked roadways.
About a dozen roads were closed midday Tuesday around St. Mary's County due to downed trees/wires or flooding. An up-to-date list posted by county govt. can be found here http://stmarysmd.com/publicsafety/roadclosures.asp.
This article will be updated throughout the storm.