Southern Maryland libraries adding more digital resources

Patrons of area libraries will have access to more digital resources after the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association diverted funds as a result of the impact of the coronavirus.
Robyn Truslow, Calvert County Library spokeswoman, said the library recently added about $205,000 in digital resources. The funding will help support 24/7 access to e-books, audiobooks, streaming movies, TV shows and more while libraries are closed and library customers follow government guidance on social distancing, a press release states.
The libraries in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties are currently closed to the public, but digital resources are available through services including Overdrive and Hoopla.
Overdrive allows library customers to borrow and read free e-books, audiobooks and magazines using a phone or a tablet. Customers can use Hoopla to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, e-books, comics and TV shows to enjoy on a computer, tablet or phone. Patrons can also use Freegal to stream and download music.
Freegal will allow 24 hours-a-day music streaming for the next couple of months, Truslow said in an email.
Kanopy added a kids collection that doesn’t count against one’s monthly-allowed checkouts, and Foundation Center and Ancestry.com added free out-of-library access.
If they don’t have one, patrons can obtain a 90-day electronic library card at calvertlibrary.info by clicking on “use the library” and “get a card.”
In addition, patrons are welcome to use free wifi by parking outside each library. There are four locations in Calvert County, including Chesapeake Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick and Lusby.
Truslow said that library staffers will respond to emails and phone messages. Calvert County Library’s trustees will revisit every two weeks the status of libraries, Truslow said.
In an email to the county commissioners, Carolyn McHugh, president of the board of trustees, and staff are doing an admirable job of working remotely to support the community in this time of need. For help, call 410-535-0291 or email getanswers@calvertlibrary.info.
