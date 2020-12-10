School systems in Southern Maryland are doing a variety of things in a today’s virtual environment to help students learn who may live in areas with weak cell phone signals or if their family can’t afford broadband internet access.
During a virtual legislative breakfast Nov. 30, Charles County school board members discussed the topic.
Karen Acton, assistant superintendent of fiscal services, noted that the system has purchased 582 hot spots and provided 15,021 laptops for middle and high school students since the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year.
In addition to that, Charles public school system offers internet cafes, officially opening a fourth one for students on Dec. 1 at T.C. Martin Elementary School, located at 6315 Olivers Shop Road in Bryantown. The other internet cafes are at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy elementary schools and Henry E. Lackey High School. About 60 families are using the cafes.
In response to a question from Charles school board member Tajala Battle-Lockhart about adding more sites in the winter months, the district has invited all school principals to open their schools for use as internet cafes, according to Charmaine Thompson, the schools’ chief of instructional technology. No word was given on if other schools planned to open the cafes.
School Superintendent Kim Hill noted that Lackey High School has the most students with lack of internet.
Schools also have “student learning centers,” where a student is supervised, though not instructed, by a staff member for internet/virtual learning. These have included 600-plus students and were originally only for children of staff members in their specific school, but on Monday, Dec. 7, were expanded to include 24 middle schoolers and 44 high schoolers who have internet issues at their homes. The district is busing these students to schools, according to a school system spokesperson.
During discussion, Charles Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said she has “a huge concern when teachers are not accepting late work” during virtual learning. An educator herself, Stewart said she has “expanded my flexibility to the max.”
Stewart said that even though she has Verizon FIOS internet service at her home, sometimes it goes down. Internet down time is also experienced by students, so giving them flexibility to get their work done is a must, she said.
Deputy Superintendent Amy Hollstein said that parents are supposed to let their child’s teacher know if they can’t log on. “This is honestly a struggle for us,” she said.
For teachers, “The workload is immense right now, much more than when schools were open. Everything takes longer when teaching in a virtual environment,” Hollstein said.
She said that teachers assign as homework “whatever they can’t get to” during their daily lessons, “so kids are getting hours and hours of homework.”
Charles school system has distributed 1,599 hot spots and 19,753 laptops since March, Hollstein said.
“We keep getting better,” she said. “I don’t think education will ever be the same again.”
Calvert offers hotspots and internet cafes
In Calvert, the school system has distributed 410 Kajeet SmartSpot hotspots, Superintendent Daniel D. Curry said.
He noted that Calvert has around 180 students using 20 internet cafes set up in schools on weekdays.
“We initially offered them in each school, but not all of them had the need so we had 20,” he said in an email.
Curry said that the system provides transportation on school buses to and from the internet cafes. “We keep them open when all other programs were closed, such as from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4,” he said.
St. Mary’s school lots have WiFi
St. Mary’s schools implemented a three-pronged strategy, according to Information Technology Director David Howard.
This includes providing around 450 hot spots for students through federal CARES Act funding, planning to hook up 156 students’ residences to broadband who are within 1,500 feet of a line and installing WiFI in each school parking lot for student access. Howard said 70 of the broadband connections have been made as of Dec. 3, with the rest scheduled to be installed by the end of the year.
“Although this is a slightly different approach from other counties, we believe these efforts will result in the best short-term and permanent internet access solutions for our students and community,” Howard said in an email.
Karin Bailey, St. Mary’s school board chair, said some high school students used the parking lot WiFi access in the spring while doing Advanced Placement testing. Bailey’s daughter, then a junior a Chopticon High School, was one of the students.
Bailey noted that their home doesn’t have high speed internet, but they use a satellite and have added a hot spot.
Bailey also noted that St. Mary’s schools have tentative dates to bring all of their students back to school in January, although that could be postponed again depending on virus transmission trends at that time.
