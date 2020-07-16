While local school systems await the state to announce guidelines for reopening schools, districts have begun to hash out what the 2020-2021 school year might look like.
Local school districts are required to post a “safe and equitable” plan by Aug. 14 and a couple of Southern Maryland counties have already decided. Charles County’s school board voted on Tuesday for virtual learning and Calvert school board voted on 100% online learning at a meeting yesterday, but that motion failed.
St. Mary’s has not picked a plan yet but it will be either virtual learning for all or to send half the kids in-person Mondays and Wednesdays and the other half Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the rest learn from home, according to information presented by that system’s superintendent at a virtual town hall Wednesday afternoon.
Charles going virtual
A Charles student board member said a survey about returning kids to the classroom failed to ask for student opinion. So he conducted his own.
Ian Herd’s results from 450 students showed 84% want to be in the classroom in some form.
“It’s hard to get 80% of students to agree on anything,” the La Plata High School junior said, adding it’s clear students want to go back.
Despite student opinion, a majority of the Charles board voted to return virtually, starting Aug. 31. Board members Jennifer Abell, Tajala Battle-Lockhart, Michael Lukas, David Hancock and Board Chair Virginia McGraw voted “yes,” while board member Elizabeth Brown and Vice Chair Latina Wilson voted “no.”
It wasn’t the option the staff recommended. They wanted students belonging to a special population — special education students, 504 students, English learners, career and technical education students, students without technology, students who are homeless and students whose parents work for the school system — to return while the rest learned online. Parents would have had the option to opt out.
Department heads said they felt confident bringing those students back, what is estimated to be, 8,000 students into approximately 40 school buildings, citing a stockpile of 80,000 non-surgical masks, 300 n95 or kn95 masks, 300 clear plastic face shields, 300 clear face masks, 800 cases of disposable gloves and reusable gowns.
They can also provide every student and staff with laptops and hotspots with funds from the federal CARES Act. They will no longer use paper packets, and allow only one student per bus seat, unless they live in the same home.
But a majority of the Charles board did not want to send students back just yet.
“I do agree when schools reopen that option presented is the best option moving forward, however, I don’t believe we are ready to do that in August,” Lukas said.
Board members Abell, Battle-Lockhart, Hancock and Lukas voted “no” for the staff recommendation. While Brown, Wilson and McGraw voted “yes.”
The goal is to bring back the special group back as soon as possible. The board requested staff survey the parents, students and staff if they feel comfortable returning to school, though teachers will return anyway. The board said they would meet again once the data is collected and possibly change their vote before the start of school based on the results.
But with the board’s decision, Hill said those without internet will fall further behind.
Calvert to make a decision
Calvert school board member Pam Cousins moved for online learning for all students at the board’s Thursday meeting.
“My motion doesn’t support alternatives, unless there’s a specific case brought to the attention of [Calvert superintendent Daniel] Curry,” she said.
Board member Tracy McGuire disagreed citing equity and students who do not have internet connectivity.
The vote failed but a special board meeting was suggested for next Friday, July 24, a day after a scheduled town hall to address questions from the public.
Calvert school officials presented a few options: a one-day rotation that brings 25% of students back each of the four days a week; a two-day rotation that has 50% of students returning to school each of the four days; an A/B week that have 50% of students attend one week and 50% attend the next; and face-to-face instruction for elementary students.
Regardless, all students between third and 12th grades will be given a laptop and staff is looking to buy iPads for the younger students.
St. Mary’s hashes out plan
St. Mary’s return-to-school options will be to either have all the students resort to virtual learning, or send students back two days a week, alternating between two groups.
“Anybody who thinks we’re going to get to the end of August or September and all the kids are going to come back Monday through Friday, put it out of your head,” Superintendent Scott Smith said.
The plan was presented during a virtual town hall on Wednesday and, unlike its neighboring counties, the school board has not voted on the plans. Smith said a plan will be presented to board members July 22 and another town hall addressing the plans is scheduled for July 29.
Students will not all return at once if the hybrid model is chosen, Smith said. The first day back, scheduled for Aug. 31, will be to make sure everyone has a laptop. Then selected students are brought back until all students are phased in.
When in school, everyone is expected to wear face coverings. Sanitizers and other hygienic products will be available.
Every course will be available online through the new platform Schoology, students will receive textbooks, services for mental health and special education, attendance will be kept, food distribution will still take place and transportation options are still being reviewed, according to the superintendent.
Smith said they still do not have enough laptops for every St. Mary’s student. There are 9,000 devices and 7,000 more were recently ordered. However, they are not expected to arrive until September.
Smith directed viewers to data from St. Mary’s health department website. As of Thursday morning, there are 747 confirmed coronavirus cases and about 77 of those cases belong to school-aged children.
He asked viewers to imagine bringing back 18,000 students who move through six classes a day and someone contracts the virus. The superintendent said the student’s classmates, teachers, bus drivers and anyone that student interacted with would have to be notified, tested and quarantined.
Smith told those adamant about sending students back full time to find “a space that’s 20-by-20 [feet] with 14 to 20 strangers and stay there for the next 50 minutes and see how comfortable you are given the current state of things. Then do that five more times or six more times in one day.”
