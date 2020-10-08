In addition to several locally contested races, which are highlighted on the following three pages based on questionnaires sent to candidates, there are several uncontested races in each county in Southern Maryland, as well as the presidential election and two Maryland Constitutional Amendment questions.
President and Vice President of the United States
Donald J. Trump and Michael Pence (R)
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (D)
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen (Libertarian)
Howie Gresham Hawkins and Angela Walker (Green)
Jerome M. Segal and John de Graaf (Bread and Roses)
Question 1
State Budget Process (Amending Article II Section 17 and Article III Sections 14 and 52 of the Maryland Constitution)
The proposed amendment authorizes the General Assembly, in enacting a balanced budget bill for fiscal year 2024 and each fiscal year thereafter, to increase, diminish, or add items, provided that the General Assembly may not exceed the total proposed budget as submitted by the Governor.
Question 2
Commercial Gaming Expansion Referendum
Expansion of commercial gaming — sports and event wagering
Do you approve the expansion of commercial gaming in the State of Maryland to authorize sports and events betting for the primary purpose of raising revenue for education?
Charles County
Early voting centers
Available Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sacred Heart Church Friendship Hall, 201 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata
St. Charles High School, 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf
Vote centers
Available on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sacred Heart Church Friendship Hall, 201 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata
St. Charles High School gym, 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf
McDonough High School gym, 7165 Marshall Corner Road in Pomfret
Lackey High School cafe, 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head
La Plata High School commons area, 6035 Radio Station Road in La Plata
Thomas Stone High School cafe, 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf
North Point High School gym, 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf
Westlake High School gym, 3300 Middletown Road in Waldorf
Piccowaxen Middle School cafe, 12834 Rock Point Road in Newburg
Ballot drop box locations
Available Sept. 30 to Nov. 3 (drop boxes locked 8 p.m. Nov. 3)
Sacred Heart Church hall, in rear parking lot at 201 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata
Charles County Board of Elections, grey-colored box located to the right of front entrance at 201 E. Charles St. in La Plata
St. Charles High School, located at the front entrace of the aquatics center at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf
Available Oct. 17 to Nov. 3 (drop boxes locked 8 p.m. Nov. 3)
Westlake High School, located to the right of the gym entrance at 3300 Middletown Road in Waldorf
Lackey High School, located left of the front entrace at aquatics center at 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head
SMECO Hughesville Customer Service Center, located on left after entering parking lot at 15065 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville
St. Mary’s County
Early voting center
Available Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hollywood firehouse, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood
Vote centers
Available on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hollywood firehouse, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood
Leonardtown High School, 23995 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown
Great Mills High School, 21130 Great Mills Road in Great Mills
Margaret Brent Middle School, 29675 Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville
Spring Ridge Middle School, 19856 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park
Lexington Park Elementary School, 46763 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park
Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School, 37840 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville
Ballot drop box locations
Available from Sept. 30 to Nov. 3 (drop boxes locked 8 p.m. Nov. 3)
Lexington Park library, 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park
Hollywood firehouse, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood
Great Mills High School, 21130 Great Mills Road in Great Mills
Board of elections old office, 41650 Tudor Hall Road in Leonardtown
Available from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3 (drop boxes locked 8 p.m. Nov. 3)
Charlotte Hall library, 37600 New Market Road in Charlotte Hall
Board of elections new office, 23250 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown
Leonardtown High School, 23995 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown
Margaret Brent Middle School, 29675 Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville
Lexington Park Elementary School, 46763 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park
Available from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3 (drop boxes locked 8 p.m. Nov. 3)
Spring Ridge Middle School, 19856 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park
Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School, 37840 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville
Calvert County
Early voting center
Available Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick
Vote centers
Available on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Northern High School, 2950 Chaneyville Road in Owings
Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown
Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick
Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby
Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick
Ballot drop boxes will be available through Nov. 3 (drop boxes locked 8 p.m. Nov. 3) at the above five locations, plus:
Southern Community Center, at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby
Northeast Community Center, at 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach