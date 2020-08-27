St. Mary’s College of Maryland temporarily banned more than two dozen students from campus after participating in an off-campus party the weekend prior to reopening for the fall semester.
A letter from Shana Meyer, the new vice president of student affairs, stated pandemic mitigation protocols may not have been followed at a party during the weekend of Aug. 15, the weekend first-year and transfer students moved in.
“This type of behavior threatens a successful fall semester for all of us,” she said in the Aug. 20 letter. “St. Mary’s College of Maryland has a zero-tolerance stance of violations of this nature due to its high risk of COVID-19 danger to members of the campus community.”
The next group of students moved into Lewis Quad and traditional apartments Aug. 23. Waring Commons Suite students move in Aug. 30 and Waring Commons Apartments and Townhouses students will move in Sept. 6 and 7. Classes are being offered both in-person and virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meyer said in an interview the college was aware of the party through an anonymous reporting form.
Although the party did not happen on campus, Meyer said they have authority to regulate it.
“The student code of conduct allows us to have jurisdiction over anything that has a negative effect on our students,” she said.
Meyer said Monday they have not discussed a specific number of students who were involved in the off-campus party.
However, Mike Bruckler, spokesperson for the college, said the following day there were 35 students. On Thursday, he said they would not have hearings for the students, but instead would ban them until they tested negative for the virus. At first hearings were planned, but college officials have since adjusted that process.
A hearing was held, however, for a student who was seen on video making, what some in the college community saw as, racist remarks about black students. But, Bruckler said he could not share the results of her hearing.
Meyer said the partying students were immediately banned from living on campus, participating in on-campus activities and in-person courses. Students will learn remotely during the temporary ban, she said.
The college chose a hybrid model of instruction for this fall semester, which started Aug. 17. Students are capable of learning in-person or online.
Students at the party will be told to take a COVID-19 test. It’s something Meyer said the college also has authority over. “That’s something we have stood on firmly from the beginning,” she said.
St. Mary’s College required students to take a coronavirus test before returning back to campus. Meyer said she supposed they can sanction students who refuse to take a test.
“At the end of the day, there are policies and common sense and good practices,” she said, adding that following good practices can lead to a safe and healthy community.
It may be a while before the public learns of any potential coronavirus outbreaks on the campus, however.
St. Mary’s Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster said through a spokesperson that public reporting on cases in congregate living facilities, such as the college, is currently limited to only long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes.
“Any changes to data reporting will be made in consideration of state requirements, patient confidentiality and impact to public health,” the spokesperson said.
Terry Prochnow, the public health response director for the St. Mary’s health department, said students at the college can get tested at the health department’s testing sites, which are for county residents only, by listing their dorm address as their residence. The case is then added to the county’s case count and to the St. Mary’s City ZIP code.
