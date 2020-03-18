Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and state police troopers are preparing to enforce emergency mandates signed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Monday morning, which shuttered all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms, and limited social gatherings to 50 people.
“The main thing we’re looking for is voluntary compliance,” sheriff’s Patrol Capt. David Yingling said Tuesday morning, emphasizing the importance of education in the process.
After the mandated 5 p.m. last call on Monday, deputies did respond to one bar, Yingling said.
“We had a call at a bar at 6 p.m. yesterday,” he said, later adding the business owner “was not aware” of Hogan’s order to shutter bars, and did eventually comply with the rule.
“We went out, we educated the bar,” he said. “We documented it, we made the alcoholic beverage board aware.”
The sheriff’s office encourages residents to keep educated through the St. Mary’s health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Communication with the public is our main course of action,” Yingling said.
“We are hoping for voluntary compliance,” newly appointed Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow W. Jones III said in a statement, adding that if business entities do not comply, police will cooperate with local state’s attorney’s offices to issue a warrant or summons, and may make an immediate arrest depending on the circumstances.
Violating the governor’s emergency order carries a maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine or a year-long jail sentence, or both, the superintendent’s statement says.
Yingling said that while still in the “very early stages” of the COVID-19 outbreak, police have not noticed any significant trends in crime due to the virus, but noted a “reduction in traffic accidents” since many employees have moved to telework.
He said sheriff’s deputies are working to maintain a distance during day-to-day interactions, and encouraged online or telephone reporting of crimes when possible.
Vandalism, theft, lost property and suspicious incidents can reported online, a sheriff’s release says, and the office’s non-emergency number is 301-475-8008 for other incidents. For emergencies, dial 911.
