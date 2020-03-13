Responding to an order by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) following the first in-state transmission of COVID-19, MedStar St. Mary's Hospital is limiting the number of visitors to hospitalized patients at the facility.
Current patients may now only have one visitor, according to the hospital, and no visitors younger than 18 are allowed inside except for parents of hospitalized children. Additional family members and friends are completely barred from entering the facility, and are prohibited from stepping into the hospital facilities, including lobbies, waiting rooms, cafeteria, chapels or banks.
The hospital is also filtering those visitors who are allowed inside, specifically those with flu-like symptoms, those who have traveled internationally and have not been symptom free for 14 days and those who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
Visitors to patients diagnosed or under investigation for COVID-19 must be approved by the hospital's vice president of medical affairs, must not be ill and will have to wear personal protective equipment.