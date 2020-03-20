The Northern, Garvey and Loffler senior activity centers will be closed until further notice, according to a release from the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services. Meals will not be served at the senior centers, and all programs and activities are canceled.
The Patrick Henry LIFE trip on March 20 and the Charles County Churches LIFE trip on March 26 are canceled.
Home-delivered meals will be delivered as scheduled. Meals will also be provided for residents of Cedar Lane Senior Living Community and New Towne Village.
Senior Information & Assistance appointments will not be conducted in person. Individuals are encouraged to conduct business by phone or email, or to reschedule appointments for a time when senior activity centers have reopened. For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or www.Facebook.com/SMCDAHS or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.