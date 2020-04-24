St. Mary's Businesses, individuals mostly comply with executive orders

Businesses and individuals in St. Mary’s have been highly cooperative with emergency orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a sheriff’s captain said.
St. Mary’s patrol Capt. David Yingling said in an interview last week the community is doing “an outstanding job of compliance,” for the most part.
“Overall, I am very impressed by the team spirit” in St. Mary’s, Yingling said, adding the sheriff’s office responds to five to 10 calls for service daily regarding the governor’s stay-at-home and social distancing orders, and the incidents, if found to be in violation, usually end in education and a warning.
However, “Many of the complaints we go to are unfounded,” Yingling said.
Earlier this month, The Enterprise filed a public information request for calls for service relating to the governor’s orders during the first weeks of gubernatorial action. The records show, largely, compliance with the orders after a warning, or unfounded reports.
On March 29, deputies responded to RC Theatre in California for a report of a large group of people in the parking lot. Lawmen located about 15 to 20 teenagers in the parking lot throwing a football and listening to music, and advised them of the executive order limiting large gatherings, the report’s narrative says.
“They stated they had no idea it was that serious and stated they would not gather anymore,” the report says. “They were sent on their way without further incident.”
With the exception of a few hair salons, calls regarding businesses were mostly unfounded.
On April 3, a call for service to the Lowe’s in California related to the number of people in the store ended with an unfounded result.
The store’s manager told deputies the store has a limit of 150 customers, and when it reaches that limit, they stop customers for entering, the report says.
“They have numerous associates that walk around and advise groups of people to separate if they are closer than six feet,” the report says. “Furthermore, all associates have stickers on their name plates that promote social distancing.”
One additional individual has been charged with violating emergency orders as of Tuesday.
Jermaine Morquise Cyrus, 25, of Hollywood, is accused of two assault counts on top of the emergency order, on charging papers alleging he entered the Wawa in California without a face covering and caused a disturbance after being denied a sale of cigarettes for not having identification early Monday morning.
Charging documents say Cyrus then “shov[ed] items off the counter” at a cashier, spit in another employee’s face, and struck her in the parking lot.
Twitter: @DanEntNews