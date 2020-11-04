With some ballots already counted, St. Mary's and Calvert counties have predictably voted red for the presidency, while Charles and the state as a whole lean blue.
As of Wednesday morning, 25,885, or 58%, of counted ballots have been cast in favor of President Donald J. Trump (R) in St. Mary's, and 17,417, or 39%, for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections.
In Calvert, Trump received 54.9% of the vote and Biden received 43%, and in Charles, where there are nearly three times as many eligible, active Democrats as Republicans, Biden received 62.6% and Trump received 35.4%.
Maryland as a whole voted for Biden, with 63.3% of the vote going towards the Democrat and Trump hitting 34.5% of the vote.
Maryland has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1988.