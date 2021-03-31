St. Mary’s commissioners approved hundreds of thousands of dollars of relief grants which will be handed down from the state by the end of the fiscal year for restaurants, hotels and small firms that are setting up online sales.
A total of $417,443.88 is available to go out to struggling restaurants, and $189,747.22 for hotels, according to the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development. Another $9,487.36 for small businesses that need cash to set up online sales has been approved, but since the amount is so small, the department is working with the local chamber of commerce to decide on three businesses that are deserving of the grant.
The cash is coming from the state’s own stimulus legislation, the Maryland RELIEF Act, which passed through the General Assembly in February.
Applications for the grants will open online on Monday, April 5, and close on April 23, Chris Kaselemis, the director of economic development, said, and awards will be divided based on the number of applicants.
This time, hotel allocations will not be issued on a per-room basis, Kaselemis said, but hotels must have at least eight rooms to apply.
“All these small businesses I talk to, especially restaurants, they say, ‘We’re struggling, we’re just getting by,’” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. “When this runs out, what replaces it?”
Kaselemis mentioned $22 million in federal stimulus money that is headed to the county.
“This is amazing,” Hewitt said, concerned about the high amount of stimulus money being dispersed by governments.
Businesses that have already applied in the past are welcome to apply again, Kaselemis said.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said during previous rounds, some business owners did not know the program was real.
“I’ve talked to two or three restaurants that didn’t want to take it because they thought it was a scam. I said, ‘No, it’s free, you can get it,’ [and] that person said, ‘Well if you’re gonna do something again, let me know.’”
Board requests $4.5 million in rental assistance grants
The commissioners also voted to authorize an application for over $4.5 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury through its emergency housing assistance program that would be paid to relieve tenants of their debt to their landlords.
Ongoing details are still being refined by the state and the St. Mary’s County Housing Authority, which is working with social services and the Three Oaks Shelter to coordinate with landlords and tenants, Dennis Nicholson, the housing authority’s director, said.
Cash could cover rent back to March 2020 for some tenants, Nicholson said.
“I think there’s a moratorium on evictions still, correct?” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked.
While the moratorium has been extended until June 30, “if you’re reaching back to pay arrears, there’s no cap on how much money your arrear problem is. It’s a time component,” Nicholson said.
In the housing authority’s experience, “We’ve had to write off a $3,000, a $6,000, arrear situation from time to time.”
The housing authority and its partners will be reaching out by perusing thousands of eviction cases already filed in district court, as well as others in mobile home parks, Nicholson said.
“We’re trying not to put a barrier here, and that’s what the state is telling us, to make it simple and limit barriers,” he said.
“As you go forward with this, assuming that we get this $4.5 million, can we get quarterly reports of how the money is getting distributed?” Colvin asked.
The federal treasury department is asking the local housing authority for the same documentation, Nicholson said, so commissioners will be provided that information.
