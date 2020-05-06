St. Mary's commissioners receive updates on widespread testing

When the St. Mary’s commissioners reconvened as the county’s board of health at their meeting Tuesday, they received several health updates regarding COVID-19 and widespread testing in the county.
Dr. Meena Brewster, health officer for the county, told commissioners “we have surpassed 170 cases … we do expect this number to continue to rise” as residents have access to more testing. She said as more test kits become available, the health department is working on providing widespread testing of vulnerable populations and asymptomatic carriers.
The health department’s website said there were 175 confirmed cases in St. Mary’s and seven deaths from COVID-19, as of Tuesday morning. According to state government, there have been more than 27,000 cases and nearly 1,300 deaths in Maryland.
Brewster mentioned the testing priority is staff and residents at nursing homes and long-care facilities in the county while the health department waits to receive tests from the state.
She said yesterday afternoon, a widespread testing initiative was conducted with the homeless population that is living in a tent encampment located in Lexington Park where the old Flattops used to be. This population is “especially vulnerable,” she claimed.
While symptoms of the virus included cough, fever and shortness of breath, now sore throat, chills, body aches, loss of smell or taste, fatigue, diarrhea or vomiting have been added to that list and residents who experience any of them should visit their health care provider for possible testing.
Although many of these symptoms are caused by a large number of illnesses, “we are in a state of widespread community” transmission, she said, and it is “important for us to identify those who are ill” so the disease can be contained.
Brewster said any resident who doesn’t have access to a doctor but feels they could be infected should call the community COVID-19 hotline at 301-475-4911 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A health department nurse will be available to take the call and a translator will also be available.
“People who know they are infected are more likely to self-isolate,” she said.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked Brewster if widespread testing meant tests for all first responders in the county, but Brewster said they are focusing on asymptomatic carriers or people who have had contact with someone who has been infected.
The health officer mentioned a large portion of the 500,000 test kits recently acquired by the governor from South Korea will be distributed to vehicle emission inspection plant testing sites set up throughout the state, none of which are in St. Mary’s County. The closest are in Waldorf and Prince Frederick.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) asked if the county had enough test kits available “for a quick response,” and to be able to test anyone who is experiencing symptoms.
“Yes, if they have symptoms they can call and get tested now,” Brewster responded, adding, the final “decision to test is up to the health care provider.”
