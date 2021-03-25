After over a century of guesswork and decades of field work in St. Mary’s City, researchers at the state’s first settlement have made a historic discovery.
In December of 2019, Historic St. Mary’s City had confirmed that the long sought-after St. Mary’s Fort was located on Mill Field, a tract of land next to Mattapany Road, just across the street from the museum’s main exhibits. After more research, and a pandemic pushing plans off, the museum was set to officially announce the discovery this week in conjunction with Maryland Day on March 25.
The 1.25-acre St. Mary’s Fort, which was likely constructed in 1634, held hundreds of colonists for a nearly 10-year period, in a fortification made to protect the colonists against potential attacks by native people, Regina Fadden, the museum’s executive director, said, quoting a Colonial-era document written by Gov. Leonard Calvert in 1634.
Based on descriptions found in historical documents, historians believed the fort was located either on Mill Field or on a “traditional site,” called so because it “was the choice of one of the first scholars to conduct formal archaeology — Dr. Henry Chandlee Forman,” a historian who excavated at Jamestown and St. Mary’s City in the 1930s and 1940s, Travis G. Parno, the director of research and collections at the museum, said.
But studies of the Mill Field location are nothing new, either. Crews conducted surface collection activities on the field throughout the 1980s and 1990s, and those efforts were fruitful, having uncovered 17th century artifacts, according to the museum’s website. Digs in the mid-1990s also found evidence at the “traditional site,” making both locations a viable fort location.
But when lead coffins containing the remains of Gov. Philip Calvert and his family were discovered under the site’s brick chapel, excavation at Mill Field stopped until recent years when the museum obtained grant money from the Maryland Historical Trust.
“We had pieces, but what really helped was technology from the grant,” Fadden said.
Researchers used ground-penetrating radar technology to find evidence of the fort, and conducted excavations that verified results of a survey, Parno said. A portion of a trench dug for the fort’s fence was also confirmed to have been constructed at a very early date.
The team also found several Native American artifacts showing physical evidence that the Yaocomico people were also on the grounds, either before or at the same time as the colonists had constructed the fort, which likely housed 140 to 160 people in 1634. Some evidence suggests English officials negotiated with the Yaocomico for the right to settle in their village, also taking some longhouses for colonists to stay in.
The fort itself was likely used to protect colonists from other native groups that would have come across the land, according to historical documents, Fadden said.
The museum is working with the local Piscataway-Conoy tribe to properly tell the story of the settlement, Fadden said, adding that colonial history is only a “punctuation mark” on indigenous people’s history, which existed for thousands of years without European interference.
“It was never the same after the English arrived,” she said. “We have to preserve and understand what happened when the colonists arrived.”
Some of the artifacts from indigenous people dated back to “upwards of 5,000 years old,” according to Parno. A flaked stone projectile point, found on Mill Field after excavations due to a proposed hotel on the grounds, dates back about 8,000 years, according to the museum.
“St. Mary’s Fort represents the moment that colonists inserted themselves into a diverse, politically and socially complex world of native peoples,” Parno said.
Francis Gray, the tribal chair of the Piscataway-Conoy tribe, and several members of the Piscataway nation will be involved in a collaborative history project based on the discovery, called “People to People: Exploring Native-Colonial Interactions in Early Maryland.”
As less than 2% of the St. Mary’s Fort area has been excavated, museum officials are still anxious to find out what else is on the field.
In the meantime, the museum will put up signage and discuss the dig with visitors, and will eventually populate the space with the “ghost frame” homes that stick out on the museums grounds, as well as reconstructed native structures.
St. Mary’s County Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), who has sat on the museum’s board for several years, praised the finding at Tuesday’s regular commissioners’ meeting, also noting that the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office had recently installed solar-powered cameras on the site.
“I will sit there and caution everyone. They have set up cameras, live, so no one’s gonna come down with a metal detector and say it’s their time to start digging into fields,” he said. “So please, mind the archaeologists, mind the historical significance of what this is.”
For more information about the fort and the collaborative project, visit www.peopletopeopleproject.org.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews