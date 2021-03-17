Local adults with certain medical conditions, and who work in certain occupational groups, are now able to schedule vaccine appointments with the St. Mary’s County Health Department as the county moves ahead of the state’s vaccine schedule.
The health department’s vaccine clinic at the Hollywood firehouse, which is only open to people who live or work in St. Mary’s County, is now offering vaccines to people over age 16 with current cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, sickle cell disease or diabetes, or who are pregnant, solid organ transplant recipients or obese with a body mass index of 30 or more.
Those who work in transportation, critical utilities, food service, the news media or in legal services that involve in-person courtroom work are also now newly allowed to get a vaccine by the county health department. This adds to an existing list of other occupations, including grocery workers and first responders.
There may be more conditions and occupations that become eligible soon depending on state and local guidance, Dr. Meena Brewster, the county’s health officer, said at the St. Mary’s commissioners’ Board of Health meeting on Tuesday morning.
Those who want to get vaccinated at the county health department’s site will have to show an ID to prove their age and county residency, as well as a medical record specifying their eligible condition, or a work ID or letter from their employer stating that they are eligible.
Those who are eligible can register at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.
The health department and the county’s Department of Public Works and Transportation have also teamed up to provide public transportation to the mass vaccination site. Those with a vaccine appointment booked can call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at 301-475-4330 during business hours to arrange pickup.
Health department looks forward following dreadful year
Convening with the commissioners over a year after they had declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, Brewster outlined plans for the future at Tuesday's meeting to avoid another infectious disease outbreak, culminating in an upcoming budget request scheduled for next week which includes six new full-time positions at the health department.
“Our biggest challenge is to make sure we’re prepared for the next thing,” she said. “We certainly have seen more emerging infectious diseases in the past five to ten years than we’ve seen in decades,” she said, referring to the relatively recent Ebola and Zika virus crises, among others.
Recent outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, are due to increased mobility across the world, Brewster said, causing diseases to emerge or re-emerge, spread and mutate. Viruses and bacteria are also becoming resistant to antibiotics that have been used in recent decades to treat infection.
“This is probably our new normal. This is what we’ve been predicting in the scientific and the public health community for quite a while now,” she said.
After COVID-19, Brewster said, the health department needs to be prepared for up and coming public health emergencies to avoid complications which occurred worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Preparations would include planning ahead for certain emerging infectious diseases, stockpiling personal protective equipment and testing supplies, and having surge staffing available.
“How is our PPE supply right now?” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked.
“Our PPE supply is adequate for where we see this pandemic at this point in time,” Brewster said.
Locally, preparing for the next disease outbreak would require the health department to plan data analytics and create public health databases and to investigate disease spread.
The health department is requesting six new positions from the local government in its budget for next year, including a public health emergency coordinator, an infectious disease epidemiologist and four public health nurses.
They have also requested more positions through the state, which has had its own shortages in its health department throughout the pandemic, according to Brewster. The St. Mary's health department is funded directly from county and state coffers.
A budget work session involving the health department is planned for next Tuesday's commissioners' meeting.