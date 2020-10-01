A local health official pushed for residents to keep taking precautions as the COVID-19 pandemic continues through the upcoming cold and flu season.
St. Mary’s commissioners convened at their meeting earlier this week as the board of health, and received updates from Dr. Meena Brewster, health officer for the county. She said there have been over 1,330 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county as of Tuesday morning, along with 57 deaths of county residents and an additional 27 deaths in the county of non-county residents, primarily people living at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and other nursing homes.
Brewster noted the three long-term care facilities in the county are still experiencing active outbreaks, adding there are several community outbreaks, as well. She said cases are still on the rise, many a result of large gatherings, parties and events. Concerning the positivity rate in the county, she said it’s been between 3% and 7% over the past couple weeks.
She told commissioners the health department is expanding free COVID-19 testing at its testing sites in Leonardtown and Lexington Park. While thus far, they have been available from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays, she said, starting in October hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lexington Park location.
Pop-up testing events will continue to appear in the county also, and will be announced via the health department’s social media accounts.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked if the reason hours were being expanded was because there has been more walk-up traffic at the Lexington Park testing site, with Brewster replying they are “trying to accommodate the need of the community’s after-work hours.”
When visiting the no-cost testing sites, Brewster encouraged residents to bring their health insurance cards if they have them, but said uninsured individuals will still have access to no-cost testing. She recommended anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider getting tested within 48 hours and anyone who may have been exposed to the virus get tested within four to six days. So far, 20% of the population in St. Mary’s has been tested.
She reminded although the COVID-19 community hotline has been transferred to the health department’s main line at 301-475-4330 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, health department staff will still be available to answer questions related to the virus.
“We did complete all of our back-to-school vaccine clinics … and now we’re gearing up for flu vaccine clinics,” Brewster said. The health department flu vaccine supply should arrive to the department at the end of October, but there are community providers and pharmacies that currently have flu vaccine supply. She encourages residents to get vaccinated prior to the end of October if possible. In regards to a COVID-19 vaccine, “We don’t have one at this time” and “there is no indication when a COVID vaccine will arrive or be ready for use within our community," she said.
Over the last couple of weeks, the health officer said the department has been extending its outreach on foot, walking through neighborhoods in Lexington Park doing door-to-door canvasing to distribute free masks and other resources, pointing out the disparity of infection rates among minority communities.
“In general, are we getting better or are we getting worse?” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked.
Brewster said, “The picture has been changing quite a bit” and there are still a significant number of cases.
“There are lots of unknowns ahead that we need to prepare for,” she said, citing concerns with what is going to happen during the upcoming cold and flu season.