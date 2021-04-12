High school and college students in St. Mary's County will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at specialized clinics starting later this week after an out-of-town grocery chain agreed to provide 9,000 doses of the shot to the county.
The partnership between Safeway and the health department was arranged by Del. Brian Crosby (D), who announced the agreement on Monday morning.
"These 9,000 shots will save St. Mary's County citizens' lives," Crosby said in the live-streamed meeting.
Students over age 16 were able to register for the vaccine through links sent through the schools to parents. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for teens ages 16 and 17.
Public high school students will get vaccinated first, and private high schoolers as well as residential St. Mary's College of Maryland students will get their vaccine on Wednesday next week, all at the drive-thru vaccination clinic set up at the Hollywood firehouse.
"We have 3,500 students who are above the age of 16 across our three high schools, and every single one of them will be eligible to be vaccinated in a compressed timeline," St. Mary's Superintendent Scott Smith said.
Safeway will also be assisting in distributing the vaccines on-site, St. Mary's Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster said.
On top of vaccinating students, the health department will also be running a walk-up community vaccine clinic at Great Mills High School on Saturday and Sunday for adults. Those ages 18 and up who wish to get vaccinated at the high school must preregister at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.
The Great Mills clinic will be providing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and the remainder of that vaccine will roll out on another clinic date, Brewster said.
Tryouts for spring sports in St. Mary's County were supposed to start on Saturday, April 17, but that date has been delayed until Monday, April 19, so student-athletes will not have to choose between the two options.
For more information on St. Mary's COVID-19 vaccination clinics, visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.