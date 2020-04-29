St. Mary's hospital workers note changes since COVID-19

Work has become a bit different for staff at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital since the coronavirus hit the county last month. Although procedures and job responsibilities have changed, a few health care workers said the teamwork has stayed the same.
This week, there have been at least 146 confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Mary’s County, with six deaths. And, 24 St. Mary’s residents were hospitalized as of April 23, the most recent data available from the local health department, and 31 had been released and recovered from isolation.
Staying on the job
Teresa Brannigan, an infection preventionist at the hospital, said work was a little stressful when COVID-19 first struck and changes in procedures had to happen. But the word “collaborative” came to mind when she thought of the work of her colleagues.
She said she sees people stepping up, putting heads together and figuring out how to take care of patients and associates. The infection preventionist added there was always teamwork in the hospital but people have gone above and beyond as of late.
“We’re all in this together. Not just infection control,” she said.
Brannigan said everyone’s mindsets are completely different. Procedures that she would normally teach about are now engrained in everyone.
“Instead of Teresa talking about it, everybody’s talking about it. It’s no longer the Teresa show,” Brannigan said of herself.
Every night for the last two months, Brannigan makes herself available for a 7:45 p.m. phone call, even if she’s off her shift, to answer any questions her colleagues might have. She said she spent about 15 days in a row at the hospital at one point, but everyone eventually got the hang of things.
“I don’t think many of us got any sleep,” Holly Meyer, spokesperson for the hospital, said.
Jennifer Sams, a clinical coordinator for the intensive care center, said last week was good but two weeks prior, it was “super busy” in the ICU with several ventilated patients and a full ICU. She would receive calls at 4 a.m. for questions and sometimes worked on weekends. But work has calmed down, she said, with fewer calls.
Sams said since COVID-19, her weekly huddle meetings have shifted. She usually uses her huddle book to disseminate information or share what new processes and equipment are coming. But, she said, those talks have “jumped completely to COVID.” She created a new binder strictly for COVID since information changes so frequently.
“We are working hard to conserve [personal protective equipment] … so just in the last couple days we started a process for reusing a N95 mask,” she said about one of the big changes last week.
Sams said instead of training people at the hospital, she and her team have started uploading training videos to YouTube or Facebook to prevent big gatherings. One of the training techniques was to show how to prone a patient, turning the person from the back to the belly.
Andrea Hamilton, the hospital’s program coordinator, went from planning community events to coordinating the drive-thru testing site at the Leonardtown hospital.
“I look at the drive-thru as another community event. I’m dong the same job but with all the PPE on now,” she said.
It was modeled after the hospital’s drive-thru flu stations and was one of the first, if not the first, in the region.
Hamilton said the first day was crazy, but she became comfortable out there with her team of five. Adjustments were made throughout the process with some “growing pains the first week,” the 45-year-old said.
She said the volumes were huge during the first week but they were open for eight hours. As many as 90 people showed up in one day. They changed it to two-hour days, noon to 2 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, averaging about 20 people a day.
Brannigan described the hospital as not being crowded and noted the hospital’s volumes have been consistent. They have also been good on resources.
Meyer said the supervisor of the hospital’s supply chain “was thoughtful going into flu season” and ordered plenty of personal protective equipment.
“It was her supply chain ‘spidey-senses,’” Meyer said.
Brannigan said she ordered for “what we suspected would be a tough flu season. We didn’t realize how tough it was going to be.”
Making changes to life at home
Brannigan said her daughter and husband have adjusted to some life changes. And she feels comfortable about returning home to them without spreading the virus because her faith in the precautions she takes in the hospital.
“Mind you, I’m not a front-line person,” she said.
Sams said she has a 5-year-old and a 9-year-old who are happy not be at school, but mostly oblivious to what’s going on.
“But when I come home from work, they know ‘don’t hug Mommy.’ I go straight upstairs and take a shower before engaging with them,” she said.
The 40-year-old describes home life as normal and tries to leave work at work.
Despite her job, she said she feels blessed to to leave the house every day to go to work, while others might be “going stir crazy.”
Hamilton said she goes home to six kids, who are between the ages of 14 and 21.
They spend a lot of time together and none of them seem afraid she works in a hospital. In fact, Hamilton said she’s less comfortable shopping for groceries than going to work.
When she returns home from work, her children usually tell her, “straight to the showers, Mom.”
Getting valuable community support
Sams said she’s grateful people in the community are mostly following the rules and wearing masks. She goes to the grocery store once a week. Two weeks ago, while shopping in her scrubs after a shift, the line for the cash register stretched to the back of the store.
“And they said, ‘You go first … We know you’ve been at work all day,’” she recalled.
Community members have donated multiple items to the hospital.
One of Hamilton’s daughters works with J.F. Taylor to create 3D printed masks. The ICU received donated white boards they use to write each other messages from separate rooms like “please get me a new gown.” They also received baby monitor walkie-talkies to communicate with nurses inside and outside a patient’s room.
The goal is to minimize the time inside patients’ rooms. One idea they had was to add extensions to the IV drips so staff could titrate from outside the room.
“So when you walked in the ICU, you see all the IV drips in the hallway,” Meyer said.
They also received “tons of food,” Sams said, and innovated clips used on masks to prevent the stretchy loops from cutting into the top of the ears.
“There’s such a wealth of brain power here in St. Mary’s. I don’t know if others have that,” Meyer said.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews