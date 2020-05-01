St. Mary's museums seek donations on another #GivingTuesday

We’re all glued to our devices while we’re locked in, so why not start a social media campaign, right?
St. Mary’s museums are a few of the many nonprofits fundraising on a new #GivingTuesday, called #GivingTuesdayNow, and will be hosting a virtual “Day of History” during the fundraiser.
Giving Tuesday, a social media-driven fundraising day of philanthropy, normally takes place in November after Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a day to give back to nonprofits after the commercialized hype of the holiday season.
This year, with nonprofits unable to raise money through traditional means, many are running #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5 to encourage generosity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Friends of the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Lighthouse Museums are participating this year, with their own twist: filling your timeline with local history lessons.
The museums will be posting, tweeting and sharing stories of the past in their “Post-A-Thon” next Tuesday, all while bringing attention to ways the community can support their mission of preserving St. Mary’s history.
“We hope by sharing our important mission with the community that we can create awareness of the work our historic sites are doing,” Amber Puschinsky, Friends fundraising coordinator said in a release. “Whether it is by donating $10 or even simply sharing one of our social media posts, any action taken will help the museums be successful with sharing these stories of the past through exhibitions, family events and community programming when we reopen.”
For more, search for the museums on Twitter, or visit the website www.facebook.com/FriendsSCI for St. Clement’s or www.facebook.com/FriendsofPineyPoint for Piney Point.
Economic agency lists restaurants in area program
The St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development recently announced a list of restaurants participating in the Restaurant BOOST Program (which dedicated readers will remember from last week’s This N’ That), where county residents can purchase a $35 gift card from a restaurant for $25, with the difference fronted by the county.
Currently, the list includes Ruddy Duck, Linda’s Café, Social Coffeehouse, Olde Town Pub, Ye Olde Towne Cafe Stoney’s at Clarke’s Landing, El Pollon Chicken, WJ Dent & Sons/Chief’s Bar, Morris Point, The Cow and the Fish, The Front Porch, Bollywood Masala, Salsa’s Mexican Café, Kevin’s Corner Kafe, The Rex and more.
An updated list is on the program’s website at www.booststmarys.com where interested restaurants can apply.
A GoFundMe fundraiser is still running, and every dollar donated will go directly to the restaurants, the department said in a release.
Craft show scrapped due to pandemic
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s spring craft show, which was scheduled for June 7, has been canceled for good this year.
“The continuous rise in illnesses and deaths, the shuttering of businesses and large gatherings, unemployment, social distancing, and the economy, as well as concern for the safety of the vendors, shoppers and our membership were some of the reasons that determined the decision of the Craft Show Committee to cancel the Spring Show for this year,” a news release from the fire department’s ladies auxiliary says.
County events put off or canceled
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services announced last week that a few spring programs have been canceled.
Identity Protection Day, which was scheduled for Saturday, May 2, was thrown out. The ninth annual community document shredding event, scheduled for the same day, Saturday, May 2, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, was also canceled. Here’s to next year.
And, good news for Men’s Health Day, which was scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center: It hasn’t been canceled just yet. It’s just been postponed indefinitely.
For more information on these events, contact Sarah Miller, community programs and outreach manager of the department, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or at sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com.
Camp DARE still on
The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office has not canceled its summer drug abuse resistance education program scheduled for mid-August, and announced last week that it is still seeking teenage student counselors, as well as incoming fifth and sixth grade participants.
The Camp DARE program is expected to run August 10 through 14 this summer at Leonardtown Middle School, and incoming fifth- and sixth-graders can apply anytime before June 1, but the program is limited to 100 participants.
Those ages 12 to 14 can also apply for a junior counselor position at the camp by May 8 to gain experience in the program, which provides knowledge on the intersections of drugs and crime.
For more information, visit www.firstsheriff.com/divisions/special-operations/dare/default.
State’s safe school tip line still open
The Maryland Center for School Safety’s anonymous tip line, which fields concerns for student safety, is still operating even though schools are closed, the center said in a release.
New challenges for students might arise due to COVID-19 related stress and home isolation, including cyberbullying, self-harm or violence.
Students, parents, faculty, staff and community members can contact 1-833-MD-B-SAFE (1-833-632-7233) to report mental health crises, bullying, school and community violence, drug activity, abuse, harassment or any other issues affecting Maryland students, and can also report using the SafeSchoolsMD app.
Deadline for art scholarships approaching
The St. Mary’s County Arts Council is offering scholarships up to $1,000 to high school seniors who are planning to pursue art after e-graduating this spring.
The awards support students who demonstrate “excellence and a high level of interest in the dance, visual, musical, and theater arts,” a news release from the arts council says, and up to four $1,000 awards will be awarded.
The deadline to submit is June 12, and applications are being accepted now.
To apply, visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com/grants-and-scholarships.
First ‘Quaranzine’ issues released
The first three issues of the St. Mary’s Library and arts council’s digital “Quaranzine” have been released so far, and submissions are still being sought.
Featured in Issue 3, which was released on Wednesday this week, is Leonardtown visual artist Aicy Karbstein’s “Escaping the Quarantine” painting, a clay pinch-pot monster made by six year old Nate Schumaker and a quilt recently finished by Danyel Baile of Leonardtown, which she started over 20 years ago, and recently found in her attic, deciding to finish it while self-isolating.
Easement deadline extended by state
Landowners who have a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, are not in the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county and have a minimum of 50% Class I, II, or III soils can now apply to sell an easement to the Maryland Agriculture Land Preservation Foundation through May 15.
Once applications are received, they will be ranked by the St. Mary’s County Agriculture Land Preservation Advisory Board using the state mandated Land Evaluation and Site Assessment system, and the top ranked applications will be submitted to the state for easement consideration.
For more information and applications, call the St. Mary’s CountyDepartment of Economic Development’s Agriculture Division at 240-309-4021.