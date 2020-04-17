St. Mary's not immune to rising unemployment

The state labor department announced Thursday morning that last week a total of 789 individuals filed for unemployment insurance in St. Mary’s, fewer than the 1,282 from the previous week, and 1,129 the week before that.
“We’re a little bit insulated because we have a lot of federal workers, [Department of Defense] employees,” St. Mary’s economic development director Chris Kaselemis said Wednesday, also noting the service sector in St. Mary’s has been hit the hardest by unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With all nonessential businesses, including most restaurants, bars and movie theaters, shuttered for nearly a month, and a stay-at-home order that has been in place for over two weeks now, many businesses have been forced to lay off their employees. Only allowed to do carry-out orders, a few restaurants are holding on, and many are not doing as well, Kaselemis said.
“We’re doing what we can,” Linda’s Café owner Linda Palchinsky said on Saturday morning while the eatery was operating its weekend market. The business has been running take-out orders, a food truck and delivery, but still had to lay 10 people off last month, something which hasn’t happened in 32 years of business, until the restaurant gets back on track.
“We know when people are hurting, it has a multiplier effect,” Kaselemis said, noting that people are spending much less at the local businesses that are still operating.
“Even people with jobs, you’re not going to the gas station as much,” he added. “We’re going out as few times as we can.”
The massive amount of claims backlogged the unemployment system and caused trouble for many, sparking Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to call the process “completely unacceptable” last week when he detailed additional employees to the labor department.
Additionally, starting this month, Maryland has strongly advised those applying for unemployment to do so online, and according to alphabetical order. Those with last names starting with A-F should do so on a Monday, G-N on Tuesday and O-Z on Wednesday. Filing is open to all online Thursday through Sunday, and by phone Thursday and Friday.
For businesses, the federal paycheck protection program offers funds to small businesses in order to keep workers on their payroll, forgiving loans if all employees are kept on payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities. The state also offered COVID-19 relief grants for small businesses, but has since closed applications.
Social Coffeehouse owner Sean Coogan Jr. said assistance paperwork is “still going back and forth” after he applied on the first day.
“We still haven’t received any assistance from that,” he said.
“They’re definitely overwhelmed” at the state level, Kaselemis said, noting he has heard of very long wait times. “No agency was geared up for an onslaught of people.”
On Wednesday, Hogan announced that officials are planning how to gradually roll back social distancing provisions.
“One of the questions we have, is when the economy opens up again, how fast is that going happen? It’s not going to be instantaneous,” Kaselemis said, noting “There’s going to be businesses that can’t hold on.”
The economic development department has been communicating with businesses, and spreading information online about paycheck protection and unemployment programs.
“We called all the restaurants, I think we called 170 people,” Kaselemis said.
