St. Mary's nursing homes to begin testing, daily evaluations

Following major COVID-19 outbreaks in some Maryland nursing homes, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an order Wednesday afternoon to require universal testing of all nursing home residents and staff, and daily evaluations of all residents.
Data released Wednesday morning following the governor’s decision earlier this week to require the Maryland Department of Health to release nursing home COVID-19 data shows that in St. Mary’s, the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home has reported 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19, consisting of 12 residents and six staff. One of those residents died of COVID-19, according to the health department.
The Chesapeake Shores nursing home in Lexington Park has reported one positive case, which is a staff member at the facility, according to the state health department.
Overall, in the county, the health department confirmed 157 cases as of Thursday, and seven deaths.
On Wednesday, Hogan mandated for nursing homes to implement universal testing of all staff and residents, prioritized by the threat of an outbreak at each facility, and for nursing homes to require daily evaluations for all residents from a health professional.
The county health department had already been in talks with nursing home officials on rolling out widespread testing by next week, and is now determining what resources the state will be providing to support local efforts to figure out a definite timeline, St. Mary’s Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster said through a spokesperson Thursday.
The veterans home will also receive assistance from the federal Veterans Administration on top of working with the health department.
Medical staff employed by each nursing home will also be responsible for conducting daily evaluations.
As of Thursday morning, the health department had not received a prioritization list from the state on which facilities are most at risk of an outbreak.
In the case of an outbreak, the local health department will meet with a facility daily to review clinical assessments by the facility and to provide guidance, Brewster said.
In the state, nursing home outbreaks account for 19% of positive COVID-19 cases, and 46% of deaths, Hogan said on Wednesday. St. Mary’s has not seen a major outbreak, as the case is at Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charles County, which as of Thursday had a total of 97 resident cases and 32 staff cases, as well as 34 resident deaths and one staff death due to coronavirus, according to the state health department. The 35 deaths at Sagepoint account for over 81% of COVID-19 deaths in Charles County.
In addition, 129 of the 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff in nursing homes and other group living facilities are from Sagepoint.
About 375 veterans and spouses reside at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in both assisted living and in the nursing home unit, and 400 workers staff the home.
The state veterans administration said through a spokesperson that “any long-term facility, including the home,” is considered at-risk for an outbreak.
“Given the nature of our resident population, staff implemented strategies to mitigate risk even before our first resident tested positive,” MDVA spokesperson Dana Burl said. Starting in early March, “the Home focused specifically on education, isolation, and resource availability.”
The first residents at the veterans home tested positive at the end of March.
Twitter: @DanEntNews