St. Mary's resident tested positive, was stranded in Spain

A St. Mary's County resident who tested positive for the coronavirus recently returned from a quarantine-extended vacation in Europe. He agreed to share his first-person account with readers of The Enterprise on the condition of anonymity.
On March 6, the seventh day of a planned 10-day trip through Portugal and the Andalucia region of Spain, our tour group was informed that the final two days in Madrid were not going to happen.
That did not come as a shock to the 27 members of the tour group, who had been following the increasingly alarming news of the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout most of the world. Spain was quickly replacing Italy as the latest hot spot of the pandemic, and Madrid was getting hit the worst. Two members of our group had just the day before tested positive for the virus and were in a hospital in Ronda, Spain.
The surprise came the next morning when my wife and I found a sheet of paper that had been slipped under the door to our hotel room advising us that our entire group would be quarantined in our hotel rooms until further notice, and meals would be left on trays outside our door three times a day.
That afternoon we were informed that we would be tested for COVID-19 later that evening. We didn’t hear another word until almost midnight when there was a knock on our door, and a young man wearing latex gloves and a protective mask and clothing handed us our masks and gloves and led us to a service elevator. After my wife and I got on the elevator, the young man reached in and pushed the button for the ground floor, but he did not get on with us. This was getting serious. When the elevator doors opened, we were surprised to find he had somehow arrived before us, and he led us to a room where there were two doctors, also covered head to toe with protective gear, from the Spanish health ministry who were there to test us.
My wife and I were each subjected to one swab in a nostril and another in a cheek. We were then told to return to our room and to pack our bags. It seems they wanted our entire group to be in one rather isolated section of the hotel. We were told we would be under quarantine for 14 days in Torremolinos, regardless of the outcome of the tests.
In the 36 hours of waiting to hear the results, I decided that, unlike everybody else in the group, I actually wanted a positive test result. We were going to be quarantined anyway, and I could get the darn thing out of the way. I could walk away from the experience armed with antibodies and could stop constantly washing my hands, using hand sanitizer, wiping down surfaces and avoiding people. I would be free. I just had to not die. My wife told me I was crazy, but she tells me that regularly anyway.
I got my wish. I tested positive. My wife got her wish also — if her wish also included spending the next 14 days in a separate room from me. I hadn’t realized that by one spouse testing negative and the other positive, they would split us up immediately. Careful what you wish for.
In the coming weeks, I learned from reading and watching the news that I was foolish to have wanted to risk being infected by this virus. People were dying by the hundreds.
In this case it was better to be lucky than smart. My symptoms were mild: three days of a low-grade fever accompanied by body aches and a slightly diminished appetite. By March 11, I was over it. Of our group now down to 25 because of the two in the hospital, nine tested positive. Interestingly, six couples had one spouse test positive and the other negative, a fact that puzzled everyone.
My wife and the other “negatives” were led to the hotel next to where we had been staying. Because it was out of season for tourists, this hotel was closed to people other than our group. We would be the only guests. The negatives were assigned rooms that were side by side on the ground floor, all facing the landscaped pool area. The eight other “positives” and I were assigned side-by-side rooms directly above them.
For the negatives, quarantine meant they were free to walk around and could socialize with each other without masks or gloves. The positives were isolated, having to remain in our rooms 22 hours a day. We were given two one-hour exercise periods each day, at which time the negatives returned to their rooms. We had to wear the protective masks and latex gloves during those times and had to remain two meters apart.
So, circumstances differed for the upstairs group and the downstairs group. The hotel staff was so terrified of those who tested positive for the virus that when they delivered the three meals a day, they would set the trays outside our rooms, knock on the doors and then sprint away before anyone could open the door. Being timed in the 40-yard dash must have been part of the interview process for hotel staff because, in the few seconds it would take me to get to the door, they had disappeared around the corner.
Several times a day, I would go out on my balcony, which had a great view of the Mediterranean Sea, and talk to my wife as she stood or sat in a chair on the sidewalk below. On warm, sunny days she would set up a little table below my balcony and I would sit at a table on the balcony and we would have lunch — almost together.
I was able to keep up with what was happening in the world through BBC News, one of the five English-speaking channels on the television, and through the internet which I accessed on my Kindle Fire device. Almost all the news was about the virus. Our little group of “27 Americans Quarantined in Spain” got mentioned on U.S. news stations, Dr. Oz, and several newspapers in Europe. Most of my isolation time was spent reading books or communicating with friends via Facebook Messenger or email. I was most appreciative of those who contacted me. The thrice-daily knock at the door signaling my meal was waiting was a highlight of my day.
From the moment we knew that our vacation was hijacked by the coronavirus, my wife and I looked at it as an adventure. Our lives back in the United States were too easy and too soft since we retired. We were given a chance to test ourselves with some adversity and we were not upset about it. Our spirits remained high throughout the 19-day quarantine — three days together and 16 separated.
I realize that others in our group had different circumstances back home that increased their anxiety and stress. Some had jobs or businesses. Some were caregivers for elderly parents or young grandkids or pets.
For the most part, though, the members of our group dealt with being prisoners in a four-star hotel on the Mediterranean, that provided three meals a day, without much complaint. We jokingly referred to our quarters as “the Martha Stewart prison.”
The biggest concern for all of us was being able to get a flight to the United States once we were released. Many airports were drastically cutting back on flights if not shutting down entirely. Looming over all of this was the fact that the virus could prove fatal.
That took on a greater sense of urgency when one of our group died from the virus, and two others remained hospitalized. Those last two had to remain after the rest of our group was released. The woman in a married couple that we traveled with tested positive for the virus on March 25, the day before we returned to the U.S. She had to be quarantined in Spain another 14 days and her husband elected to remain with her. They were released on April 7. All have now returned home.
On March 25, the Spanish health ministry gave 20 of us stamped documents allowing us to leave the country. Twelve hours later, in the middle of the night, we were on a coach bus for the six hour drive to the Madrid airport. We arrived at the airport to find it all but deserted. The departure board showed a total of six flights that day with only one going to the U.S. We felt lucky to be getting out while we still could. My wife and I arrived home at 11 p.m. on March 26. The return trip including the bus, three flights and the two-hour drive from Dulles took 27 hours. In all, our planned 10-day vacation ended up being 27 days.
My wife and I will continue to quarantine ourselves in our home and yard for 14 days. I was accepted to the National Institutes of Health's COVID-19 vaccine study, so my antibodies can be used to help others. We wonder if visitors to our country encounter warm, friendly, helpful people like we did in our experience in Spain.