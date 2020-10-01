The superintendent announced during a special meeting that St. Mary’s public school students will start returning to the buildings Oct. 7, with the option for all students to return by Nov. 16.
The announcement comes two weeks after Superintendent Scott Smith said they were pausing return plans and temporarily shutting down George Washington Carver Elementary to teachers working there due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Smith pressed play during Wednesday’s meeting.
“On Oct. 7, we are going to begin bringing back our students who are enrolled in our [special education] regional programs,” he said about those students.
He said 203 students are enrolled but it’s possible not each one will return to the buildings. Phasing in students of the regional programs will last for the rest of the month.
Smith noted 25% of all parents said in a survey they would stick with virtual learning. Not all parents have filled out the survey, some in because of the unknown timeline and plans.
Students in Head Start, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades can attend an in-person orientation scheduled for Oct. 28 for one-half of students and Oct. 29 for the other. Orientation is not like open house, Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, noted. Students are shown what their day would be like as if it was an instructional day.
According to Smith’s presentation, 203 special education students are eligible to return for hybrid instruction. Nearly 5,000 students could participate in the orientation days, which include Head Start students, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades.
About 7,174 students are eligible to return for hybrid learning on Nov. 2, which will include students in transition grades.
And all other students can return to school buildings starting Nov. 16. It would be about 17,400 students if everyone enrolled attended, but only 75% of parents who have filled out surveys so far opted for their children to do hybrid learning, Smith said.
Smith’s presentation states 17,398 students are enrolled in the public schools this year, which is less than the year before.
“If we’re down 200 students, that’s a little over $4 million in decreased funding if we are to follow maintenance of effort,” he said.
Smith said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 10 to 14 students in a classroom at a time. In the hybrid model, half the students, or group A, will learn in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays while the other half, group B, learns at home. Group B will learn in-person Tuesdays and Thursdays, while group A learns from home.
During the first week of November, group A will attend in-person classes Nov. 2, the school is closed Nov. 3 due to Election Day, and group A will have in-person classes again Nov. 4. Group B will not have it’s first day of in-person learning until Nov. 5. And Nov. 6, like all Fridays, will be asynchronous learning for all.
During the following week, group A students are in the classrooms on Monday, followed by group B on Tuesday. Veterans Day closes the school on Wednesday and group B returns again on Thursday.
Bailey clarified if a student is enrolled in virtual learning and not hybrid, it does not mean the student has to wait until Friday to interact with the teacher.
Smith said teachers can be creative with virtual learning and they will discuss how instruction will look during the next school board meeting on Oct. 7.
Smith also announced a grant from the state will allow the school system to spend $212,287 on laptops and $50,000 on more data for teachers.
Samantha Wathen, a special education bus driver, addressed the school board during public comment to say she feels forgotten about. She said she is grateful to be paid during the school closures, but she thought they would receive pay for nine hours like they did in the spring. Instead they received six hours of pay per weekday, she said.
The school board passed a budget in the spring that increased the hourly pay for bus drivers. Wathen asked where did that money go if not to the drivers.
She also mentioned the struggle to find substitutes when sick, the lack of substitutes there are and the money they lose when they are too sick to drive once students return to schools.
