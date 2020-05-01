St. Mary's school officials create a new plan for graduation

The St. Mary’s school system has created a new plan for graduation, and it involves a media production.
The school’s calendar has Great Mills High School’s graduation set for May 27, Chopticon’s for May 28 and Leonardtown’s for May 29. But the likelihood gatherings of that size would be legal by then seems slim based on the governor’s three-stage reopening plan in light of the coronavirus pandemic. So school officials created an alternative plan.
“It’s not going to be a traditional commencement for the Class of 2020 … There’s no way we get to stage three in the next four weeks,” Superintendent Scott Smith said.
During Wednesday’s school board meeting, Smith said he spoke to Dr. Meena Brewster, the county’s health officer, who supports the school system having an alternative plan, but reminded him there cannot be more than 10 people at an event, as of rules currently in place in the state.
The plan is to schedule an appropriate number of seniors to arrive at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, and have a limited number enter the building at a safe distance while the rest wait outside in cars. One by one, students will be filmed walking across a stage without touching anything and exit the building through the courtyard.
“Every kid will at least have a video snippet of them walking across the stage,” Smith said. He later described it as “three feature-length, beautiful, awesome movies.”
He added they will work with orchestra and choral directors to coordinate a performance to be embedded in a montage of photos collected from seniors that will be part of the virtual graduation production. And, according to Smith, the Amish community is making personal protective equipment that will match the senior’s school colors. Each school will have someone to read the graduate’s names and the school system will coordinate transportation for those without it. Smith said a letter was sent to parents on Thursday explaining the details.
May 4 to May 8 is when students will pick up their caps and gowns. May 11 is when the video production will be set up. By May 12 is when each school will have to submit its program and school specified plans.
May 13 is when they plan to record and submit student performances such as bands and choirs. The following day is when all the photo montage and yearbook slideshows are due and May 15, the day that’s currently scheduled to be the last day of school closures, is when they set up the room at the Forrest center.
Smith said “if the world suddenly opens up” they can go through with the traditional commencements. But he doubts that will be the case.
On May 18, speeches by students, principals and the superintendent will be recorded. Between May 19 and May 21 is when each high school will take a day to walk across the stage at the Forrest center.
After final edits are complete, the Great Mills commencement will be aired on Atlantic Broadband cable’s Channel 96, YouTube, the main public schools website and on social media on May 27. Chopticon’s will be aired on May 28 and Leonardtown’s on May 29 — the same dates for what would have been the traditional graduations.
“If we don’t do it like this, I don’t think we can do it any other way,” Smith said, later adding that he knows not all parents will support the graduation plan.
Board member Rita Weaver does, and said she’s grateful for the plan.
“Some counties are doing absolutely nothing,” she added.
“I think this just kind of put the feather in the cap of all the work and effort every single person across this system has done,” Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, said.
She mentioned that some counties are not passing out caps and gowns at all, while staff from Chopticon put signs saying “we love our seniors” in the front yards of all Class of 2020 students.
Naggena Ohri, the student board member, said “this is the best plan that I’ve seen so far.”
Grading changes discussed
School officials changed the way they are grading for the fourth quarter. Students could earn a P for pass or an I for incomplete by the end of the school year in each class.
Maureen Montgomery, deputy superintendent, said on Wednesday that the third quarter ended on March 13, two weeks earlier than originally scheduled. Since learning transitioned to online and paper packets, grading is determined by participation and progress. “At the end of the quarter, students will receive a P or I,” Montgomery said.
If schools remain closed, the final grades would be generated by the average of the first three marking periods. The average grade cannot be lowered, but it could be boosted based on progress made in the fourth quarter.
“So really it can’t hurt students. It can help students,” Montgomery said.
Grades during the fourth quarter for most students can be found in TAC or HAC, the online platforms accessible to teachers, students and parents. Based on the students participation and progress, teachers can give a P for participated, an NP for not participated, a PCC for packet check-in completed, an NPCC for no packet check-in completed and a CC for course completed.
Montgomery said fall sports eligibility is based on student’s final grades, and they are working on what summer school could look like for students who failed or earned an incomplete at the end of the fourth quarter. The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association on Tuesday announced all spring high school sports are officially canceled for the year.
