During a school board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18, St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith said he’s “not optimistic” that students will be able to return to school buildings in December.
Smith paused a return for prekindergarten through second grade on Nov. 9 after a group of them started returning Nov. 2. Other students were set to return earlier this month, but that was all postponed through Dec. 4, with a resumption of in-person learning possible again starting Dec. 7.
“If we have 20 or 30 [COVID-19] cases a day [in St. Mary’s], we’re not going to have in-person school in December,” he said.
He noted that, as of Nov. 17, the state of Maryland averaged 30 cases a day per 100,000 people. Using state data, St. Mary’s had 20.5 cases a day per 100,000, but using St. Mary’s data, which Smith believes is more accurate because it eliminates test duplicates, the county had 17.5 cases a day.
The statewide virus test positivity rate was 6.8% on Nov. 17 and St. Mary’s was 5% using state data and 7.9% using local data.
“We were below 5% [positivity rate] but then we had explosive, exponential community spread” over the last few weeks, Smith said.
Smith said parents have told him “heartbreaking stories” about their students who had to return to virtual learning after a “few fleeting days” of in-person instruction. He related a story about a boy named Dash who brought some of his matchbox cars to school, only to have his teacher work with the parents to have them returned after the pause.
“I know that was upsetting,” Smith said of his decision to pause in-person learning, “but we have been methodical.”
Board member and former nurse Cathy Allen noted that intensive care unit beds could fill up and become an issue at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital if the rising COVID-19 numbers aren’t lowered. “What we do for Thanksgiving is going to have a significant impact,” she said.
Another sobering statistic was that St. Mary’s students have been getting more failing grades than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith presented data for middle and high schoolers that show the percentage of As and Bs generally declined while Cs held steady and Ds had a small uptick. F grades, however, increased 19% for middle schoolers and 16% for high schoolers.
“Some [students] have never gotten Fs before,” Smith said. “We have a lot of work [to do]. We have thousands of Fs that we have to address. With that data, we are all blue.”
Continuing, Smith said, “We’ve all got stressors, and we’ve never been more stressed. We need to be flexible, forgiving and understanding.”
He encouraged parents to “celebrate small achievements” with their kids. “Approach each day as a new day. We’re going to have bad days. It’s going to be a tough slog through the next six weeks, I think,” the superintendent said.
“I think our children are more resilient with some of the changes that are occurring than some of the adults,” board chair Karin Bailey said. “They just roll with the punches.”
Also during the meeting, Robin Schrader, the school district’s mental health services coordinator, noted that from January through October there were 95 emergency mental health petitions, which typically involve police, for those 18 and under in the county. However, she did not have comparable information for the same months from 2019.
Schrader noted that middle and high school students have virtual and in-person counseling available, along with other online resources. Links to mental health resources for parents and students are available at www.smcps.org/ss/mental-health-resources.
The next meeting of the school board will be on Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.
