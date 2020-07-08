St. Mary's school system gives food and homework to-go

The St. Mary’s school system is continuing its food distribution services free of charge this summer.
The grab-and-go lunch pickup has resumed this week until Aug. 13. The St. Mary’s public schools nutrition services will operate from Lexington Park and Greenview Knolls elementary schools Mondays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The free summer meals program was made possible with the help of a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a press release from the school system states.
The grab-and-go meal service first started March 17, a few days after students had their last day of in-person classes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Distribution sites were at Leonardtown, Greenview Knolls, Lexington Park elementary schools and Margaret Brent Middle School.
A presentation from the school system and county commissioner joint meeting June 16 showed 340,532 meals and snacks were provided to students 18 and younger since being established as a response to schools shutting down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Each year, the school system has a Lunch and Learn summer program that gives students a meal to eat, a place to eat it and something to learn. But COVID-19 is keeping students from school grounds this year.
“This summer we will not be having the on site. We’ll provide the lunch and provide packets for families to take home,” Jeff Walker, assistant superintendent of supporting services, said during the presentation to commissioners last month.
Starting today, students can pick up and bring home a weekly learn-at-home activity bag provided by the school system’s Judy Center. The bags will also be at the Lexington Park and Greenview Knolls locations on Wednesdays 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until Aug. 5.
“We still wanted to be able to provide fun learning activities for families as we do every summer,” Wendy Binkley, a literacy coach at the Judy Center, said through an email.
Activity bags will include arts and crafts, literacy, math and science activities, word searches, calendars, Play-Doh and more.
Summer is also the time for programs offered by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers. But like the Lunch and Learn program, it will not be available in person. The replacement, Summer Learning To Go, will include distribution of printed packets on Mondays that include math, reading and enrichment activities, as well as learning kits.
Distribution started July 6 and will end Aug. 10 during lunch pickup times at Greenview Knolls and Lexington Park elementary schools.
For more information about the weekly activity bags, contact the Judy Center at 301-863-4068. For more information about the meals, contact food and nutrition services at foodservice@smcps.org.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews