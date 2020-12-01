In case anyone was doubting it, St. Mary's public schools will remain virtual through December, based on Superintendent Scott Smith's announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in a letter to parents.
Earlier in the day, Smith discussed COVID-19 data with the St. Mary's County commissioners during a joint meeting. He noted that the coronavirus test positivity rate in the county was 10.8% on Dec. 1. In addition, the seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 was 21.74. Those are the two health metrics that the state department of health uses to advise whether schools should open for in-person learning.
St. Mary's cases per 100,000 was 28.7 on Nov. 25, which was the county's highest level this year. The county's highest virus test positivity rate, 27.4%, was recorded on April 14, according to the county health department.
As of Nov. 22, the county recorded 262 new cases for the week, which is by far its highest weekly total since the viral outbreak started earlier this year. Data since the Thanksgiving holiday has not yet been released, though health officials expect to see another spike.
"It is evident that community spread of COVID-19 continues unchecked in St. Mary’s County," Smith said in his Dec. 1 letter.
St. Mary's public schools began opening on Nov. 4 for some prekindergarten and first- and second-grade students before Smith decided to resume 100% virtual learning midway through last month. The state health department metrics call for virtual instruction only if virus test positivity rates exceed 5% and cases per 100,000 exceed 15.
Also on Dec. 1, the St. Mary's health department and county government issued a joint press release about planning for distribution of a coronavirus vaccine. The two-phase process will begin with vaccination of critical populations, followed by the general public. The second phase will begin, in part, based on the availability of a vaccine.
Plans for local vaccine distribution are being developed in partnership with various county and state departments, plus MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, the county’s three long-term care facilities and local volunteer fire and EMS departments.