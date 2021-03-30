St. Mary’s Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster came to the St. Mary’s commissioners with a mixed bag of bad and good news on Tuesday, with new COVID-19 cases trending upward, but vaccines getting to arms at a fast pace.
“We have seen a significant increase in both weekly and new cases,” Brewster told commissioners on Tuesday, urging the county’s population to continue to wear masks and social distance although capacity restrictions have been eased.
The spikes follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky’s recent warning of “impending doom” from another wave of the virus, even as vaccines roll out.
While restrictions wind down, and the CDC eases some recommendations, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked about a “conflicting message” regarding how serious restrictions should be.
“Yesterday Dr. Walensky talked of ‘impending doom.’ What’s that mean?” Hewitt asked.
“It goes back to the data I was suggesting: the cases are rising,” Brewster said. “We’ve only vaccinated a small percentage of our population nationally. We are nowhere where we need to be for this concept of herd immunity,” Brewster said.
The county’s hospitalizations, however, appear to have declined, dipping down to four hospitalizations this week after a December peak of 38, and Brewster said she hopes that is due to the county’s older population being vaccinated, and not a lag in hospitalizations that usually follows a spike in cases.
As of Tuesday, about 77.9% of county residents ages 65 to 74 have been vaccinated, and 72.1% of residents over 75 have received at least their first shot for COVID-19. The population ages 16 to 64 remains largely unvaccinated, with 22.5% of that age group vaccinated. No vaccine has been approved for children under 16.
The St. Mary’s Health Department is currently vaccinating Phase 2C populations, as opposed to the state, which recently moved into Phase 2B. At the health department’s clinics, in addition to anyone 55 and older, those ages 16 and older with disabilities or medical conditions, such as asthma, pregnancy, smoking or people who are overweight, and people under new occupations, including custodial services, finance and telecommunications, can sign up for a vaccine.
Newly, those with disabilities or conditions that make them qualify do not have to provide a doctor’s note, Brewster said, and just have to self-certify online.
The health department is also working with religious institutions to get congregations vaccinated, and is planning to reserve vaccine lanes for churchgoers who sign up through their institutions on Sunday, April 11.
Testing has also changed, Brewster said, as the testing clinic at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department closed this week.
The health department has rolled out testing hours after school at both Spring Ridge Middle School and Margaret Brent Middle School, and is planning to open up a testing location at an old PNC Bank across from St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road, which was recently donated by the company.
