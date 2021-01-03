In a Dec. 31 letter to parents, St. Mary's County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Smith postponed a return to school buildings by students scheduled for January.
Smith noted that special education students were slated to begin returning to schools on Monday, Jan. 4. That was halted due to health data metrics being above the 5% COVID-19 test positivity rate and 15 cases per 100,000 recommended by state officials. In the letter, Smith noted that recent data in St. Mary's reflects a positivity rate of 16% and 26 cases per 100,000.
All instruction will be virtual until further notice.
"For the month of January, we will work closely with our teachers, support professionals, and administrators to determine how and when special populations of students may be brought back safely into our schools and our student athletes may return to begin the winter season," he said.
Last month, Smith said St. Mary's public schools were to begin bringing back prekindergarten and grades 1, 2, 6, 9 and 12 on Jan. 11 and the remaining grades on Jan. 25.
Local vaccination efforts began last month, including some school nurses who volunteered to administer the vaccine, Smith said.
"We can see the light at the end of this long tunnel," he said. "We remain committed to returning students to in-person learning and are confident that in-person instruction will resume for the second semester of this school year. Please know that as we begin 2021, data and decisions made outside the school system will be driving our timeline — which includes when vaccinations will be made available for frontline school staff."
Meal distribution for students will continue at all school sites according to the regular schedule: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.