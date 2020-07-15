St. Mary's to discuss school reopening plans

St. Mary’s public school system is having a virtual town hall today, Wednesday, July 15, at 4 p.m. to discuss its reopening plans.
All of Maryland's local districts are expected to post plans by Aug. 14, while waiting on the state’s announcement to say when schools can actually reopen.
Charles County school board voted on Tuesday to start the school year with virtual learning, with the intention of sending a special group of students, including special education and children of staff, for example, back at a later date. Calvert County’s school board will discuss its plans during Thursday morning’s meeting.
“Kids want to be back in school ... but if we don’t start somewhere, we can’t start,” Superintendent Kim Hill of Charles County said.
Viewers can watch the St.Mary’s livestream at smcps.org/streaming and submit questions for the town hall at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSewwAWmPUc9JK2qIX6lTy0NtfrsPlNE3zkbropFVDbgODz0-Q/viewform.