State allocates over $175 million for businesses, workers

Maryland has allocated more than $175 million to assist small businesses and nonprofit organizations impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Maryland Department of Commerce press release.
Up to $130 million in new funding will help support new loan and grant programs as well as manufacturers, and $7 million in funding is designed to help small businesses retain their workforce.
“We know that the steps we have taken to protect the health and well-being of all Marylanders have made a significant impact on our business community. Today, in addition to funding through the U.S. Small Business Administration, we are making new financial assistance programs available to help our businesses continue to operate during this unprecedented crisis,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in the press release.
• The commerce department will offer up to $125 million in loans and grants to small businesses and nonprofits through the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. A $75 million loan fund and a $50 million grant fund, with $1 million in grants dedicated to nonprofits, will provide working capital to be used for payroll, rent, fixed-debt payments and other mission critical cash operating costs. Businesses and nonprofits with under 50 full- and part-time employees will be eligible, and loans will range up to $50,000 and grants up to $10,000.
• Commerce is also working on creating a $5 million fund to manufacture personal protective equipment and other supplies to satisfy the increasing needs of the healthcare industry.
• The department also has a number of existing financing programs, like Advantage Maryland, which provides conditional loans for new businesses or business expansions; the Maryland Industrial Development Financing Authority and Fund, which provides loan guarantees; the Maryland Small Business Development Financing Authority, which provides financial assistance to economically disadvantaged businesses; and the Non-Profit Interest-Free Micro-Bridge Loan Program, which provides loans to nonprofits to support ongoing operating costs while waiting on a government grant or contract. A total of about $40 million is available through these existing programs.
• Hogan has allocated $5 million and the Maryland Department of Labor has allocated $2 million to collaboratively launch the COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund. The funding can help Maryland’s workforce adhere to social distancing policies by purchasing remote access equipment and software to allow employees to work from home, providing on-site cleaning and sanitation services at businesses who have workers delivering essential services, and mitigate potential layoffs or closures in the business community.
• Marylanders that have been laid off can immediately file an unemployment insurance claim by phone, email or submit an application online. Maryland does not have a waiting period like many other states do. No matter when or how they file, Marylanders become eligible for benefits starting after the day after they separated from employment.
• During the state of emergency, the department will allow workers who have not been terminated to collect unemployment insurance if their employer has been closed due to COVID-19, if they have been quarantined, or if they are caring for a family member who is quarantined. Labor has temporarily waived work search requirements for all current and new unemployment insurance benefit recipients.
This assistance comes in addition to the U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans, for which Maryland received the designation last week. The program provides low-interest federal disaster loans for small businesses to pay bills, payroll and accounts payable, with long-term payments stretching up to 30 years. Small businesses and private nonprofit organizations can apply directly to the SBA for financial assistance.
For additional business resources available during the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit businessexpress.maryland.gov/coronavirus. For more information on unemployment assistance, go to mdunemployment.com