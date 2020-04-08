State launches coronavirus rumor control website

State agencies launched the Maryland Coronavirus Rumor Control Page this week, online at Bit.ly/Md-Covid19-Rumors.
The page allows users to read through existing rumors and find the correct information on a variety of topics, including the novel coronavirus, government orders, supplies and schools. Users can also subscribe to be notified when new rumors pop up and are dispelled. The website also allows for questions and provides lists of trusted sources, according to a state press release.
The webpage was created by the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Department of Health and the Department of Information Technology.
“As part of the State Response to COVID-19, MEMA stood up its Joint Information Center to provide the right information to the right people at the right time so they can be empowered to make the right decisions,” Jorge E. Castillo, MEMA’s spokesperson, said in the press release. “We have been dispelling rumors and providing factual information since then, and we want Maryland residents to be able to participate in the process by helping us identify rumors and false information that could unnecessarily cause panic or worse, result in decision making that could lead to severe injuries or even death.”
“If you see something, say something,” Castillo said in the release. “You can say it by clicking on the Submit a Rumor button on the right side of the page.”