State law enforcement agencies promoting blood donations

The Maryland State Police is joining with other state law enforcement agencies to assist the American Red Cross in encouraging the public to donate blood during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The push to donate blood is an effort by state law enforcement employees who want to honor the memories of those Marylanders who lost their lives to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and honor the service of all those who help fight it, according to an MSP press release.
As part of this effort, the American Red Cross is partnering with MSP, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Maryland Transit Administration Police and Maryland Capitol Police to launch the #SleevesUpMD Blood Drive. The campaign seeks to raise 150 pledges for blood donations. Blood supplies are at a critical shortage and just one lifesaving, selfless, donation can save as many as three people, according to the press release.
“This blood drive is a great way for us to give back to our communities in a tangible way. All of our state law enforcement agencies are proud to join together in this lifesaving effort,” MSP Superintendent Col. Woodrow Jones III said in the press release.
To donate, go to sleevesup.redcrossblood.org/campaign/marylands-state-law-enforcement-sleevesupmd-campaign/. Follow the instructions to make a reservation. A social distance-compliant reservation can be scheduled at any American Red Cross Maryland donation center.