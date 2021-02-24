A regional mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf no later than March 11, Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday.
The Southern Maryland mass vaccination site will be the fourth statewide mass vaccination site, following two in Baltimore city and one in Prince George’s County, and will be open to all state residents.
The site will be supported by FEMA, which is providing about 100 personnel to the site, including trained vaccinators and employees who will provide technical assistance, Hogan (R) said on Tuesday.
As soon as supplies are available, the site will be able to provide thousands of shots a day, he added.
Regional mass vaccination site appointments are currently available to anyone who lives or works in Maryland and falls under Phase 1 of the state’s vaccine plan.
Registration for the Southern Maryland site will be available on an upcoming statewide vaccination webpage, which Hogan also announced on Tuesday, but the supply of doses remains scarce.
As of Wednesday, Calvert County had vaccinated just over 14% of its population with their first dose of a vaccine, St. Mary's has vaccinated nearly 13%, and Charles has vaccinated almost 9% of its population.
One breakthrough that will boost vaccine doses will be the approval of a one-dose vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, which may be approved and shipped to states as early as next week, Hogan said. The vaccine, which is manufactured in Baltimore, is 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 cases, including variants, according to the company, but only requires one dose, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two doses spaced apart by a few weeks. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also be shipped and stored at varying temperatures.
Regency Furniture Stadium is also the current Charles County Health Department site for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, but the county plans on having its own separate vaccine and testing site once the state begins using the stadium, and is discussing potential locations, Charles County spokesperson Jennifer Harris said.
"It's only fitting this would be put in place," Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said. Referring to the county's use of the stadium as a vaccination site, he said that state health department "saw that the entire operation was fluid. We have established an outstanding partnership with Regency Stadium."
In addition to what the state offers at Regency Furniture Stadium, Collins noted that the county will still get its own allocation of vaccines.
Hogan also said regional mass vaccination sites would be opening soon on the Eastern Shore and Western Maryland, although no dates were provided.
In addition to online through the state's vaccine portal, vaccine appointments can be booked by calling the state's vaccine line at 1-855-MDGOVAX.