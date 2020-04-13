Storms shut down meal, laptop distribution at schools

Due to inclement weather, Charles County Public Schools is closing all meal distribution sites today, Monday, according to a school system press release. The closing also cancels distribution of laptops and instructional packets. Principals will reschedule laptop distribution and CCPS will reopen meal distribution sites on Tuesday, April 14. Visit the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com for the most up-to-date information.
