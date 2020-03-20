La Plata, MD (20646)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.