On Tuesday, March 17, the Prince George's County will host a Tele-Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. to update county employees and residents on the county government’s response to COVID-19. To join the call, go to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSePoiDn4kcweQZFKugTxivUJ6hGXbZrjGxYiOYYQy8SRTzkrw/viewform to register. Anyone who signs up will receive an automated call with further instructions before the telephone town hall begins at 6:30 p.m. A call-in number is not required to gain access.
Those that don't want to participate but would like to listen, can tune into CTV Channel 76 (Verizon Fios 42) to listen live.