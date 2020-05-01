Tell Congress to aid newspapers in crisis

Community newspapers provide hyperlocal coverage of all the issues that matter to you as a citizen, a neighbor, a family member, a voter and a taxpayer. The team at The Enterprise works hard day and night to bring you the news that matters most.
During the COVID-19 global pandemic, we’ve doubled down on our efforts despite facing the same economic realities that you and your family are. We’ve made information about prevention, cases, business and event closings, coronavirus fatalities and more freely available that’s in the public interest, and we’ve banded together behind the scenes to create dynamic grant programs for local businesses — who, just like us — are facing turbulent times.
We’re all in this together. You count on us, and we count on our community. It’s time for Congress to support local news sources. And we’re asking that you contact your elected officials on behalf of The Enterprise.
“Your local newspaper provides the news and information unique to your community. Where are the testing sites and who’s eligible, which businesses are open, what is the local online unemployment benefit application process, and much more,” writes Dean Ridings, CEO of a group called America’s Newspapers. “But your access to local news and information is gravely threatened by the economic carnage COVID-19 has wrought.”
The Enterprise and its parent company, APG Media, continue to break and report news and expert information from public health authorities. There are considerable costs to our business, and advertising and other revenues so crucial to every local newspaper in the nation have taken a hit that has been fatal to many.
That’s why we’re asking Congress to take urgent action “to ensure you don’t lose your vital sources of timely and trustworthy information,” Ridings writes. “First, we’re asking that Congress expand and clarify the Payroll Protection Program to ensure it covers all local newspapers and news broadcasters. While some of these outlets may be owned by large organizations, they must survive on their own. It’s only fair that they should be included in any expansion of the program. These loans will keep the newspaper employees — your neighbors — on their payrolls and help get the news to you in print as well as online.
We appreciate the bipartisan letter of April 19 from Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and John Boozman (R-Ark.) that requested waiving the Small Business Administration’s affiliation rule to allow local media outlets to access funding, pointing to the critical role these outlets play in keeping communities healthy and informed.
“Second, we are asking that the Trump Administration direct current federal government advertising funds to local news and media outlets,” he continues. “These public service and informative ads could be similar to the ones running right now about the U.S. Census. They could carry critical government information about data from the CDC, access to small business loans, medical resources for families and other important topics. We’re asking for a commitment that would be spent in an equitable manner across all local news providers.
“We also believe that there should be an immediate relief package that is based on total newsroom employees,” Ridings writes. “Some local news organizations won’t survive without some type of immediate grant or infusion that is tied to the organization’s employees who directly work in the newsroom.”
We, along with America’s Newspapers and others nationwide, are on the front lines of providing information during this pandemic — and it’s an honor to provide this public service to keep our communities as secure as possible.
We’re asking for your help: Please contact those who stand for us in Congress and tell them you support expanding the Payroll Protection Program to include The Enterprise and other local newspapers. Please tell them that the federal government should use The Enterprise to convey important information through public service ads.
And finally, let them know that a grant based on newsroom employees is critical at this time.
You can reach Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) at 202-224-4524 or cardin.senate.gov/contact; Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) at 202-224-4654 or vanhollen.senate.gov/contact; and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) at 202-225-4131 or hoyer.house.gov/help/contact.
“Take this easy action to ensure that your access to local information doesn’t become another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ridings wrote.