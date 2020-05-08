Thank you teachers, fish on and enjoy the music

We are in the midst, we are being told, of teacher appreciation week. As a parent, I have yet to receive an appreciative acknowledgement for my new role as a home-school teacher. That’s OK — parenting is often a thankless job.
All kidding aside, I am thankful teachers here and around the world continue to work to educate the youngest generation. While the educators adjust to new standards of instructional delivery, they, like all of us, are also dealing with the everyday adjustments to life caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Kudos for keeping our kids’ minds active.
I also hope that every kid who needs a computer in St. Mary’s has now gotten one. If not, reach out to your school first, and then feel free to let us know here at The Enterprise as we continue to be a voice for the public.
And, for those needing a distraction from school, fishing season is o-fish-ally under way. The governor this week began relaxing some of his stay-at-home and social distancing orders, including allowing golf, tennis, boating and fishing.
Maryland residents were previously only allowed to fish for sustenance for themselves or family, and recreational fishing and boating were prohibited. That was lifted as of 7 a.m. yesterday, and boaters and fishermen can get back on the water.
To that end, the Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization is hosting an online presentation where Eric Packard will present “The Quarantined Angler,” on Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Members will be forwarded an email the day before the meeting with a login link to the presentation. People who are not members can register for this presentation by sending email through the organization’s contact page at www.smrfo.com/contact before 8 p.m. on May 18.
Trophy-sized rockfish may be targeted in the Chesapeake Bay from May 1 through May 15 with a limit of one fish per person, with a 35-inch minimum size limit. Charter boats and commercial fishermen can continue operating but must abide by social distancing guidelines and may not have more than 10 individuals (including captain and crew) on the vessel.
A proposed plan for the rest of the year’s season would allow anglers to keep just one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum size of 19 inches from May 16 through Aug. 15, and after a two-week closure, from Sept. 1 through Dec. 10. A public hearing is planned via webinar at 6 p.m. on May 11. For more on that, and all other fishing regulations for this season, go to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.
One last item of note — tomorrow, Saturday, May 9, would have been the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad’s annual bluegrass concert fundraiser at the local fairgrounds. However, due to the novel coronavirus, that event, like so many others, has been canceled.
Fear not, for bluegrass aficionados can still get their music fix starting at 2 p.m. tomorrow through a Facebook Live event featuring a compilation of local bluegrass bands performing. Jay Armsworthy of California stitched together the performances, which will likely play for about 3 hours. Afterward, about 5 p.m., guitar-picking Armsworthy will join with Woody Norris for an actual live performance as Cousins in Harmony. Donations can be made directly to the rescue squad’s auxiliary while you watch. Catch all of that at the site www.facebook.com/jay.armsworthy.