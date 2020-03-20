The latest coronavirus cancellations in Charles County

As positive coronavirus cases continue to climb in Maryland, public and private institutions are taking precautions such as canceling events, closing buildings to the public and restricting services.
• The College of Southern Maryland is maintaining "a virtual learning environment" for its students but has closed its La Plata, Leonardtown, Hughesville and Prince Frederick campuses to all through April 3. The cut-off date to withdraw or change to audit/credit without a grade has been extended until April 11.
• The Charles County Animal Control Division established a 30-day amnesty on pet license renewals so pet owners can stay at home and respect social distancing.
• The county will end all in-person payments as of March 23. Payments for taxes, water bills and speed camera citations, among other things, can be made online, through the mail or at drop boxes stationed at government buildings in Waldorf and La Plata.
• MarylandHealthConnection.gov has opened a special enrollment for the uninsured. Either go online and select "Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period" or call 1-855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Enrollment runs through April 15.
• SAT college entrance exams have been canceled until June 6, and ACT exams have moved to June 13.
• Mattawoman Creek Art Center will be closed at least through the end of March. The upcoming show, "Life is Beautiful," has been postponed until summer.
• The Charles County Department of Health closed the Vital Records office to the public. To place orders, forms can be found at www.health.maryland.gov/vsa. Forms can be mailed to Division of Vital Records, P.O. Box 68760, Baltimore, MD 21215.
• Charles County Housing Authority suspended in-person appointments and inspections. No penalties will be incurred during this time.
• The Blue Crabs announced that the Atlantic League season will be delayed and will not begin on April 30 as planned.
• Weis food markets are limiting hours to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to allow for restocking and cleaning.
• The Charles County Board of Fire and Rescue meeting scheduled for March 19 has been canceled.
• The new Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is closed through March 23. Its status will be reassessed after that date.
• All senior centers and Nanjemoy Community Center are closed until further notice, and all scheduled programs, activities and classes are cancelled.
• All organized sports have been canceled at Charles County parks but the parks remain open. Gilbert Run Park is open weekends only this month from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• The Big Hair Ball, a major fundraising event for LifeStyles of Maryland, has been postponed and rescheduled for Sept. 25 at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center.
• Leadership Southern Maryland is holding all planned committee meetings via conference call through March 30. The March 20 Emerging Leader Program is postponed.
• All Charles County Public Library branches are closed through March 28. The library plans to waive all fines and fees during the closure and are extending due dates to April 15. For unlimited access to ebooks, movies, magazines, comics, research databases and more, go to www.ccplonline.org/.
• The Poetry on Stage/Writes Unite event scheduled for March 29 has been postponed.
• All Charles County Public Schools are closed through Friday, March 27. All school facilities will be closed to the public during this time.
• The Archbishop of Washington announced that all Catholic schools in the archdiocese will be closed through Friday, March 27. Further, all public Masses will not be celebrated, and the archbishop has issued dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass. Weddings and funerals may proceed but attendance is limited to immediate family.
• Grace Christian Academy and Southern Maryland Christian Academy have also announced that they will be closed through Friday, March 27.
• The Charles County Department of Health has "temporarily suspended approvals for mass gatherings or community events. Events with issued and pending approvals will be rescinded. The suspension does not apply to routine operations of businesses and nonprofit entities."
• La Plata United Methodist Church announced on March 13 that the church will be closed to all gatherings for two weeks. Plans are in development for online worship services through Facebook Live and other venues.
• The Charleston Community Senior Center in Waldorf is not allowing any visitors into the building, however, residents of the building are allowed to leave.
• University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center is allowing only one adult visitor per patient, and visitors are being screened for flu-like symptoms. Individuals under the age of 18 and individuals who have traveled internationally in the past 14 days will not be permitted to visit patients. Exceptions to the policy can be made for pediatric, labor and delivery and end-of-life care patients with prior approval of the physician administrative officer.
• A state of emergency was declared in Maryland on March 5, and Hogan said the state’s health department and emergency management agency will “ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination with our state and local health departments and emergency management teams.”
• Guidance for long-term and continuing care communities was provided by the governor's office. Older people and those with underlying health conditions are at a significantly higher risk from COVID-19, with morbidity and mortality rates that are three to five times higher than most flu seasons. The Maryland Department of Health issued the following guidance for facilities that serve older people: Restrict access to essential visits only; Restrict activities and visitors with potential for exposure; Actively screen individuals entering the building and restrict entry to those with respiratory symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19; Require all individuals entering the building to wash their hands at entry; Establish processes to allow remote communication for residents and others; and Prohibit all staff from international travel.
• Sage Point Senior Living Services in La Plata is restricting access of visitors following regulations from the Maryland Department of Health. Maryland medicaid recipients have the right to 18 days leave of absence, however Sage Point suggests giving advanced notice to prepare.
•Jay Perman, the chancellor of University System of Maryland, advised all USM institutions to take inventory and test capacity to have electronic instruction, to have employees telework and to have electronic instructional activities. On Tuesday, the chancellor said this in a release: “I strongly urge every university to prepare for students to remain off campus — for at least two weeks — following the end of spring break. (USM spring break begins Saturday, March 14, and ends Sunday, March 22.) During those two weeks or longer, all USM universities should be prepared to deliver instruction remotely.” The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington sent a release with a few strong suggestions of its own for parishioners, including refraining from shaking hands, holding hands and distributing of the communion chalice during services. The archdiocese advised congregants to receive communion in the hand instead of on the tongue (because of possible transmission by saliva), and for priests, deacons and eucharistic ministers to wash their hands thoroughly before Mass.
• St. Catherine/St. Ignatius in Port Tobacco has cancelled its meal program, "A Grateful Plate," originally scheduled for March 25.
Preventative measures offered
No vaccine is available for COVID-19, but preventative measures like washing hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, avoiding touching eyes, mouth and nose, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and disinfecting frequently are recommended by the Charles health department.
The CDC does not recommend using face masks for the general public, but only for health care providers, emergency medical services and those who show symptoms of the illness or those helping others who may be sick.
Common symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to respiratory illnesses like the common cold and flu, which could include coughing, fever or shortness of breath.
The county health department said if showing symptoms, call a health care provider and to not visit the provider without first calling. For more information on the coronavirus, visit charlescountyhealth.org or call 211. The Charles County Department of Health is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 301-609-6900; ask for the Infectious Disease Program.