The latest fashion trend is state required

My mother has been sending me the coolest masks over the past week. They’re pretty stylish, they all have different floral patterns, which make me stand out in the store. I’ve seen all the improvised face masks: the “T-shirt pulled up over my nose,” the “old bandana,” the “N95 but I’m wearing it around the back of my head and a Walmart employee is chasing me down.” But I feel like a league above.
Face masks are in vogue right now, and yes, they’re legally required — in the county as of last Wednesday and in the state as of last Saturday — but there’s a brave new world of style out there.
I’m not new to this arena of fashion. I studied abroad in Hong Kong during college in 2017, which was 15 years after the 2002 SARS epidemic (also caused by a coronavirus) and long after the late 1990s bird flu epidemic, which both had Hong Kong in a panic similar to how we’re all in now. In 2017, masks were still very common there.
So, I’m really hoping that “when this is all over,” it’s still normal to wear masks everywhere, because I’m ready. I’m ready to roll into the club with my purple lilac printed mask on. I’m ready to learn to sew and make myself some stylish masks for the flu season.
I felt a little weird wearing one at first. You can’t really smile at people in that “I’m showing I’m not mad at you for being in the way at the store” kind of way, and talking is a lot harder. But, as the governor said on Friday, this is for both our safety and for our neighbors’ safety. My No. 1 fear with this virus has been accidentally infecting people who may not fare as well as me.
And I’m glad to do that with a little style.