As a handful of positive coronavirus cases start to appear in Maryland, colleges are taking precautions like restricting travel and some public events are being canceled.
On Friday morning, the 11th Wing Public Affairs of Joint Base Andrews announced that a military retiree dependent living in Waldorf tested positive for coronavirus after seeking care at the base's Malcom Grow Clinic March 11. The individual, who had recently traveled to South Korea and the Philippines, is self-quarantined at home.
As of Friday, the Maryland Department of Health was reporting 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention reported 1,619 cases nationwide and 41 deaths across 46 states and Washington, D.C.
Contact the Charles County Department of Health with questions about COVID-19 at 301-609-6717. The hours of operation will be Friday, March 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, March 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The call center will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
- Charles County Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to children on weekdayare available for curbside pickup at Henry E. Lackey, Maurice J. McDonough, St. Charles and Westlake high schools; Milton M. Somers Middle School; and Indian Head, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy and J.P. Ryon elementary schools weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals may not be consumed onsite, but children must be present to pick up their meals.
Until further notice, all senior centers and the Nanjemoy Community Center will be closed to participants. All scheduled activities, classes, and programs for older adults are canceled at this time. The “Senior Prom” and “Buffet Bingo” county-wide senior citizen events hosted at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees are canceled.
Meals on Wheels deliveries in Charles County are canceled effective Monday, March 16, and remain closed until further notice. Homebound elderly people should utilize the boxed emergency meals that were recently provided to all enrolled Meals on Wheels recipients. The department has placed a supplemental order of boxed emergency meals to help sustain current participants who are at high nutritional risk. Seniors and family caregivers with questions about the Meals on Wheels program may contact Charity Haynes, nutritionist, at 301-934-0138.
The AlphaBest child care center located at the Port Tobacco Community Services building will continue to follow the operating schedule of Charles County Government, until further notice. Parents of children enrolled at the Port Tobacco childcare location may contact AlphaBest at 301-934-0104 with specific questions, but should exercise their best judgement in consideration of their own child’s health status.
- All Charles County Public Schools are closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. All school facilities will be closed to the public during this time. Optional instructional activities will be made available.
- The Archbishop of Washington has announced that all Catholic schools in the archdiocese will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Further, all public Masses will not be celebrated, and the archbishop has issued dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass. Weddings and funerals may proceed but attendance is limited to immediate family.
- Grace Christian Academy and Southern Maryland Christian Academy have also announced that they will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
- The College of Southern Maryland announced Thursday that it is instituting its reduced operations plan, which consists of transitioning as many courses as possible to fully-online instruction, while keeping campuses open to continue to provide access to student support services. The reduced operation plan is expected to be in effect from March 16 to April 30.
- The Charles County Arts Alliance announced that its "Poetry on Stage/Writers Unite" event has been postponed and that administrative staff will be teleworking from March 17 to March 27. They will be available online during regular office hours, Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Charles County Public Libraries announced Friday that all programs and events at the county libraries are cancelled through April 30.
- The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced that, due to the current state of emergency, a new special enrollment period has been opened to all Marylanders in need of health insurance. The special enrollment period will run from Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, April 15. To enroll, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Request or select “Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.” Free consumer assistance is available by calling 1-855-642-8572 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Charles County Department of Health has "temporarily suspended approvals for mass gatherings or community events. Events with issued and pending approvals will be rescinded. The suspension does not apply to routine operations of businesses and nonprofit entities."
- The College of Southern Maryland has announced that all on-campus events from March 16 through April 30 will be cancelled or postponed.
- La Plata United Methodist Church announced on March 13 that the church will be closed to all gatherings for two weeks. Plans are in development for online worship services through Facebook Live and other venues.
- Starting March 12, Charles County Public Schools has canceled all out-of-state trips following the advice from the Maryland State Department of Education and the Maryland Department of Health. In-state trips and athletic events are still scheduled to take place. Decisions by other agencies, school systems or colleges may impact travel or participation.
- State high school basketball championship games for St. Charles and Westlake set for Towson University and University of Maryland have been postponed until further notice, according to the Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association.
- The Charleston Community Senior Center in Waldorf is not allowing any visitors into the building, however, residents of the building are allowed to leave.
- University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center is allowing only one adult visitor per patient, and visitors are being screened for flu-like symptoms. Individuals under the age of 18 and individuals who have traveled internationally in the past 14 days will not be permitted to visit patients. Exceptions to the policy can be made for pediatric, labor and delivery and end-of-life care patients with prior approval of the physician administrative officer.
- An official from Historic St. Mary’s City said Tuesday afternoon that the museum’s Maryland Day celebration, scheduled for March 21, has been officially canceled due to the virus, as well as the Maryland Dove symposium scheduled for March 14.
- “The college is suspending for the time being all college-supported out-of-state travel by students, faculty, or staff to locations within the United States that have declared coronavirus-related emergencies (currently, California, Florida and Washington),” Tuajuanda Jordan, president of St. Mary's College of Maryland, said in an email to faculty, staff and students. She added all college-supported international travel is suspended indefinitely. One of the college’s events, St. Mary’s Day, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed. Mike Bruckler, assistant vice president of integrated marketing and strategic communications, told the Maryland Independent on Tuesday morning that classes are not being canceled at this time.
- A state of emergency was declared in Maryland on March 5, and Hogan said the state’s health department and emergency management agency will “ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination with our state and local health departments and emergency management teams.”
- The governor's office issued a statement Thursday morning saying that all public gatherings not related to the direct work of the functioning of the General Assembly have been cancelled, and in addition, beginning next week, all bill hearings until Sine Die will be sponsor only. Members are encouraged to take electronic testimony from the public and upload it into the system.
- Guidance for long-term and continuing care communities was provided by the governor's office on Tuesday. Older people and those with underlying health conditions are at a significantly higher risk from COVID-19, with morbidity and mortality rates that are three to five times higher than most flu seasons. The Maryland Department of Health issued the following guidance for facilities that serve older people: Restrict access to essential visits only; Restrict activities and visitors with potential for exposure; Actively screen individuals entering the building and restrict entry to those with respiratory symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19; Require all individuals entering the building to wash their hands at entry; Establish processes to allow remote communication for residents and others; and Prohibit all staff from international travel.
- Sage Point Senior Living Services in La Plata is restricting access of visitors following regulations from the Maryland Department of Health. Maryland medicaid recipients have the right to 18 days leave of absence, however Sage Point suggests giving advanced notice to prepare.
- A press release from the governor's office states the Md. Department of Budget and Management is advising state agencies to cancel out-of-state travel.
- Jay Perman, the chancellor of University System of Maryland, advised all USM institutions to take inventory and test capacity to have electronic instruction, to have employees telework and to have electronic instructional activities. On Tuesday, the chancellor said this in a release: “I strongly urge every university to prepare for students to remain off campus — for at least two weeks — following the end of spring break. (USM spring break begins Saturday, March 14, and ends Sunday, March 22.) During those two weeks or longer, all USM universities should be prepared to deliver instruction remotely.” The release continued, “Given this guidance, I understand that USM presidents may need to cancel classes one or more days this week so that students, faculty, and staff can plan for this change in schedule post-spring break. … While this means that some classes may be canceled this week, all campuses will remain open before, during, and after spring break.”
- The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington sent a release with a few strong suggestions of its own for parishioners, including refraining from shaking hands, holding hands and distributing of the communion chalice during services. The archdiocese advised congregants to receive communion in the hand instead of on the tongue (because of possible transmission by saliva), and for priests, deacons and eucharistic ministers to wash their hands thoroughly before Mass.
- St. Catherine/St. Ignatius in Port Tobacco has cancelled its meal program, "A Grateful Plate," originally scheduled for March 25.
- St. James' Church, Indian Head has cancelled its spring dinner, originally scheduled for March 14, and its fish fry scheduled for March 13.
- The Charles County Chamber of Commerce has cancelled its annual legislative update breakfast, which had been scheduled for Monday, March 16.
Preventative measures offered
No vaccine is available for COVID-19, but preventative measures like washing hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, avoiding touching eyes, mouth and nose, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and disinfecting frequently are recommended by the Charles health department.
The CDC does not recommend using face masks for the general public, but only for health care providers, emergency medical services and those who show symptoms of the illness or those helping others who may be sick.
Common symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to respiratory illnesses like the common cold and flu, which could include coughing, fever or shortness of breath.
The county health department said if showing symptoms, call a health care provider and to not visit the provider without first calling. For more information on the coronavirus, visit charlescountyhealth.org or call 211. The Charles County Department of Health is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 301-609-6900; ask for the Infectious Disease Program.