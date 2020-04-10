Three hospital workers reflect on impact of coronavirus

To say that the coronavirus has had an impact on the lives of a local hospital’s employees would be an understatement.
Nonetheless, three employees who were interviewed Tuesday — nearly three weeks after Calvert County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 — were upbeat about their jobs and their coworkers at CalvertHealth Medical Center.
“It’s empowered me seeing how everyone is working together on this,” said Heather Wright, who has been director of cardiopulmonary services at the hospital for 10 years.
Wright, who oversees lung rehabilitation programs and respiratory therapists, noted that two of her coworkers have been working at the hospital longer than her 23 years there. “We’re pretty close,” she said.
“There’s a general fear about it that needs to be explored,” she said of the virus’ impact. “At some point, you come to peace with it, and it gives you a greater purpose. We’ve pretty much trained for this our entire lives,” she said, referring to pandemics that occur about once every 100 years.
“I’m on my cell phone more than usual,” Wright said, noting that there is more communication with her coworkers to make sure everyone is on the same page. Her hours are longer too.
“I’m not bringing stress or negativity (home with me) because I’m not encountering it at the workplace,” she said. However, “this isn’t easy. A lot of times, we don’t like to talk about what we’ve seen or done.”
“I miss dinner a little bit more than I used to,” Wright said, noting that her husband, a school administrator who now works from home, straightens up the house, makes sure the dog is fed and makes dinner for the family, which includes their 19- and 17-year-old children.
Brent Lankford, who’s been an emergency room nurse for 1 1/2 years, said his department has had to prepare “on a greater scale” because they don’t know when the peak will hit.
Calvert County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 19, according to Theresa Johnson, vice president of corporate communications.
Lankford said the emergency room nurses are using personal protective equipment more often. This can include a gown, gloves, eye protection, N95 and surgical masks and a bonnet to cover the head.
“We’ve been preparing for a couple of months,” said Michelle Smith, who has been an intensive care unit nurse for 11 years. “We’ve had to make everything more complex. A little more thought goes into things,” she said. “We’re taking care of sicker patients and a larger volume of patients.”
Some departments in the hospital have been slower than normal due to elective surgeries being put off. These employees have stepped up to help others, Smith said.
“The support within the hospital has been just wonderful,” she said. Wright concurred, noting that the radiology department bought multi-colored socks for her department.
“It’s a great time to be a nurse,” Smith said. She receives positive comments from the community, noting children made cupcakes for medical staff and others have donated food.
Still, dealing with the virus has its drawbacks.
Wright noted that she and her family weren’t able to celebrate her 91-year-old grandmother Phyllis Hampton’s recent birthday at a nursing home in New Jersey.
“It’s pretty much pushed us over the edge as far as the personal (stuff),” she said, crying. Fifteen of her family members missed assembling for Hampton’s March 24 birthday.
Lankford, who lives with his girlfriend and children ages 6 and 4, said he’s always been cautious, but now he changes out of his “scrubs” at the hospital after work.
Smith, who has 21- and 17-year-old daughters at home, including one with a suppressed immune system, changes in the garage once she gets home after work.
She has not been able to visit her parents or interact with her nephews other than by using video calling, she said.
