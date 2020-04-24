Tourism, economic development departments raising money for gift card program

With small restaurant businesses in trouble, many are encouraging customers to purchase gift cards to keep restaurants afloat during this uncertain period.
Restaurants, which have been shuttered to offer only carry-out service since March 16, are promoting the use of gift cards to get immediate cash and survive their partial closure.
The St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development and Visit St. Mary’s are working on the “Restaurant BOOST Gift Card Program” to encourage gift card purchases, hoping to offer an additional $10 on every $25 spent on participating restaurant gift cards.
“Each restaurant will be able to sell $35 gift cards that are priced at $25,” Jason Aul, Visit St. Mary’s director, said Wednesday.
“The whole focus of the program is to support locally owned locally operated restaurants in the county,” Aul said, noting the program is supporting small, local restaurants rather than larger chains. “Gift cards will direct much needed revenue to these restaurants.”
Right now, after making a $10,000 initial investment, the departments are trying to raise $10,000 from the community to help fund the program, with a GoFundMe page set up to support “the totality of the program,” according to Aul.
“Every dollar raised will go directly to the restaurants,” he said.
Gift cards provide immediate cash to restaurants, keep restaurants on peoples’ minds and provide an easy way for residents to support small businesses, the Visit St. Mary’s website says.
About 10 restaurants have expressed interest in the program so far, and the program will continue to add restaurants interested in applying on a rolling basis as long as funds last, Aul said.
The fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/stmarys-boost-program.
Bay Foundation launches online learning program
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation recently announced a new online environmental learning series for teachers, parents and students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With schools closed, the CBF has canceled all educational field experiences this spring, and is now offering remote environmental learning videos featuring the foundation’s educators.
The series “Learn Outside, Learn at Home” is crafted to align with school curriculum and state learning standards, a release from the foundation says, and each video is paired with an investigation for students to do, as well as nature journaling activities to do around their homes.
Adults can also learn from CBF, who is posting educational webinars, videos and blog post relating to the environment around the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
The foundation’s educational resources can be found at www.cbf.org/join-us/education-program/resources/learn-outside-learn-at-home.html.
Ducks Unlimited chapter honored
The local chapter of the waterfowl habitat restoration group Ducks Unlimited received the group’s presidential roll of honor status this week.
The Lexington Park-based chapter received the honor for raising between $65,000 and $99,999, along with the group’s Annapolis, Kent County, Capital Region and North Anne Arundel chapters.
The Capitol Hill, Dorchester and Calvert chapters of Ducks Unlimited received President’s Elite status for raising between $100,000 and $249,999.
Pro wrestling bouts rescheduled
A MCW Pro Wrestling match scheduled for Friday, May 29, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department has been rescheduled in light of COVID-19.
The event will now take place on Friday, Sept. 25, as long as it is permitted by then, MCW said in a release.
“Our hope is that this is enough of a break to allow things to settle down,” MCW’s co-owners, Dan McDevitt and Dennis Wipprecht, said in the release. “The health and safety of our audience, staff, wrestlers and crew are our highest priority.”
Farmers’ input on poultry litter markets sought
Crop farmers and poultry growers in the DMV region may receive a survey from the USDA in the mail this month, and a poultry-grower specific survey from the University of Delaware later this month.
The surveys are for a study about agricultural nutrient management and the use of poultry litter and its co-products, being conducted by the University of Delaware, the University of Maryland and Virginia tech, to determine how to better utilize poultry litter nutrients as a fertilizer and to improve the distribution of poultry litter in the region.
To learn more about poultry litter or poultry litter co-products, visit www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/content/dam/pubs_ext_vt_edu/spes/spes-187/SPES-187.pdf.
Harm reduction office open on limited hours
The St. Mary’s health department’s harm reduction program on Signature Lane in Lexington Park will be open on limited hours, now from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
The harm reduction program provides sterile needles and injection equipment as well as tips on safer injection, screenings for HIV and hepatitis C and referral to treatment, linkage to drug treatment and recovery services, tips and resources for safer sex, including condoms, and safe disposal of used syringes.
For more information, contact the office at 301-862-1680.
Frosh says beware of bogus investment COVID-19 schemes
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) recently warned Maryland residents to be on guard against an “anticipated surge of fraudulent investment schemes” related to COVID-19.
Con artists can be expected to develop schemes which purport to raise money for companies manufacturing personal protective equipment, producing ventilators and medical equipment, distributing drugs and pharmaceuticals, or manufacturing vaccines and miracle cures, the attorney general’s office said in a release. The schemes, on the surface, often appear legitimate because they “draw upon current news, medical reports and social and political developments.”
Scammers may also seek to take advantage of fears of volatility in the securities markets, promoting “safe” investments with “guaranteed returns” tied to gold, silver, oil, gas and real estate, or by touting “get rich quick” schemes offering returns to pay for rent, utilities or other expenses.
Fraudsters may also target retirees and senior citizens, claiming they can quickly and safely recoup losses to their retirement portfolios.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a securities scam to contact the Attorney General’s Securities Division at 410-576-6365 or by using the complaint form available at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov.
Library offers online story time
The St. Mary’s County Library offers an online story time every Tuesday and Thursday while the library is closed, offering stories, songs and activities from library personnel.
Online story time videos last for 15 to 30 minutes and are posted at www.stmalib.org/kids/kids-events/online-storytime/.
Museum offers history videos
The St. Clement’s Island Museum is offering informative videos on local history every Wednesday as part of its “Wayback Wednesday” series, starring St. Mary’s museum division manager Karen Stone.
The latest video focuses on the Black Diamond disaster, a steamer crash which happened 155 years ago this week, and killed a number of Civil War soldiers right off of St. Clement’s Island. Other videos include the story of President Lincoln’s assassination and Andrew White’s 1640 baptism of Piscataway chief Chitomachon.