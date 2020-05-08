Town adjusts Stars and Stripes format

Because of the social distancing recommendations prompted by the ongoing coronavirus, the Town of Chesapeake Beach has announced that it is making a change to the 2020 Stars and Stripes Festival.
The event, which has been held annually during Memorial Day Weekend, will still honor America’s fallen heroes and feature musical talent. However, this year the activities will have to be viewed online.
“To engage our town citizens in the true meaning of Memorial Day, the town will be joining residents to honor their family’s fallen heroes, highlighting homes decorated with the most patriotism and hosting a virtual Memorial Day Stars and Stripes event,” a press release from Town Administrator Holly Wahl stated.
Town officials reported there will be a “special unveiling” on Monday, May 25, at 10 a.m. by Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney.
“Residents are asked to submit images and a brief biography of a family member, friend or community member who is a fallen hero,” the press release stated.
The deadline for submissions is May 16, and submission forms are available on the town’s website.
“During this time of sacrifice, honoring our fallen heroes, those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, puts sacrifice into perspective,” Mahoney stated.
This year’s Stars and Stripes Festival was scheduled to feature a live weekend performance by country music artist and Southern Maryland native Wesley Spangler. According to the Chesapeake Beach Office and Community Involvement Coordinator Marti Gilpin, the show will go on but won’t be live.
“Wes is going to do a show virtually,” said Gilpin, explaining the performance will be available via the Internet.
A performance by the Nantucket-based duo of Susan and Ray will also be part of the online entertainment during the Memorial Day weekend.
Past Stars and Stripes festivals had themes that focused and the nation’s past wars, including the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Go to www.chesapeakebeachmd.gov for more information on the Stars and Stripes Festival.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY