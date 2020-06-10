Town council OKs agreement with pub

As Maryland communities begin to permit restaurants and bars to serve customers seated outdoors, the bayside town of North Beach took action Thursday evening to accommodate a popular town watering hole.
The six-member council passed an emergency ordinance during its regularly scheduled work session that allows Neptune’s Seafood Pub to provide outdoor seating that partially takes up a portion of a street.
The business is located near the North Beach/ Chesapeake Beach border.
During the session, which was conducted via Zoom, Mayor Mike Benton confirmed that he had spoken to residents living around the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and First Street. According to the license agreement, the town owns the northern half of the First Street right-of-way.
“Our goal is that this is not permanent,” Benton said of the pact between the Town of North Beach and William Sherman, the owner of Neptune’s.
In March, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced restaurants statewide to prohibit customer seating and limited them to curbside pickup service.
On May 29, restrictions were eased. Restaurants in Calvert were permitted to resume operations with the directive from the local health department that eateries may only serve outdoor diners. The emergency ordinance noted, “Neptune’s is unable to seat patrons outdoors without certain assistance from the town, as it lacks sufficient on-site outdoor space to do so.” The measure further notes, “Neptune’s contributes to the town’s well-being and quality of life of residents and visitors.”
“We can terminate this if it goes south on us,” said Benton. “We don’t know when the governor is going to open up indoor dining. My gut is it’s coming soon. Let’s give this a shot. It’s not a perfect scenario. Right now, there is nothing perfect in COVID-19.” The license agreement includes an “indemnity and insurance” recital that states “Neptune’s agrees to indemnify and save the town, its officers, employees and agents, harmless from any and all claims, liability, damage, expense, cause of action, suit or judgment arising from injury to person or property in or about the licensed area.” The recital states that pub owners have to purchase liability and property damage insurance related to the outdoor seating section.
To enact the ordinance, the council first had to declare the measure an emergency. The pub had started its outdoor dining service on May 30. Seating is by reservation only, according to the pub’s Facebook page. Last week, the town of Chesapeake Beach issued a traffic advisory regarding the outdoor seating at Neptune’s and the partial closure of First Street near Chesapeake Avenue, which “includes the use of a portion of First Street for the placement of a tent and the provision of outdoor seating for restaurant patrons. The use of this area will not impede pedestrian access on the sidewalk on 1st Street. Vehicular traffic will not be permitted in the westbound direction on 1st Street between Chesapeake Avenue and Dayton Avenue. To access First Street, residents have been asked to turn west onto Second Street, south onto Dayton Avenue and then east onto First Street. We ask that you take extra precaution while driving in this area.”
