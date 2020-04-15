Town masters the art of isolation

An internet app that allows accessors to hear and see other participants was utilized by the mayor and town council of North Beach Thursday for the municipality’s April meeting. As it turned out, there was plenty to hear about how town officials are handling the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Additionally, there was a display of the work of local artists, who earlier this year submitted entries to a banner project competition.
Mayor Mike Benton presided over the meeting via Zoom. Benton first read into the record a legal disclaimer that explained how the whole process was kosher.
The mayor commended town staff and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Twin Beaches unit for their vigilance in enforcing “social distancing” measures. The town has closed access to several amenities, including the beach, boardwalk and Sunrise Park, “I would say we’ve reduced [foot traffic] by 90%,” the mayor stated. “Restricting [vehicle] traffic is going to be tough.”
The latter comment was Benton’s response to a female resident’s written comment lamenting recent heavy motorcycle traffic through town. He indicated that the ranks of town visitors has dwindled considerably during the health crisis. In fact, “95% of the people aren’t coming anymore. But, there are still some knuckleheads out there. We don’t have a game plan for when this is going to change.”
The mayor noted that events, such as the outdoors farmers markets, Relay for Life, End Hunger Dragon Boat races, are endangered because of the current edict to isolate.
“We hope it ends soon,” said Benton. “We want our town back.”
“I don’t think there’s anybody alive who’s been through this,” said Councilwoman Gwen Schiada. (Note: The last worldwide pandemic occurred 102 years ago.) “This is a really tough time for our businesses.”
Councilman Paul Troncone stated that he has witnessed “people helping each other out” during the crisis.
Benton reminded meeting participants that one of the biggest contributors to coronavirus crisis altruism is being provided by the Ladies of Charity, a Catholic women’s organization based at St. Anthony’s in North Beach. The organization runs a community food pantry every Tuesday, every second Wednesday and the last Saturday of the month at the local church.
During the meeting, Schiada announced the winners of the North Beach Banner Art Project 2020. First place was awarded to Kaylee Grenier for a work “A Place to Think.” The second-place work —
“Dance of the Jellyfish” — was drawn by Kathy Wolfstone-Smith. The third-prize work is entitled “Great Blue Heron and was submitted by artist Jane Connor.
Schiada said the winning banners will be displayed throughout town after an unveiling Memorial Day Weekend.
“This helps so much,” said Benton. “All we hear is the negative stuff.”
Contract awarded
The council voted unanimously to award a $51,326 annual contract to Gardner Exteriors LLC of Dunkirk for maintenance and care of municipal flower beds and flower pots. Staff reports
Submitted but not discussed at the meeting were reports from town staff.
In his public works report, director Don Bowen stated his staff is focusing “on keeping essential infrastructure of the town operational.” Additionally, Bowen reported BGE has begun relocating utility poles on Bay Avenue as part of the State Highway Administration Route 261 project.
On that same item, town engineer Paul Woodburn reported the SHA’s environmental and highway design work is progressing toward a planned construction start sometime this year.
Census challenge
Benton announced that he and Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney are involved in a friendly competition to see which town can attain a higher self-participation rate on the ongoing 2020 census. Mahoney has promised to buy Benton two dozen hardshell crabs if North Beach wins. Benton has promised Mahoney he will buy him “two dozen tacos and a couple of margaritas” if Chesapeake Beach is the winner. As of Monday, Chesapeake Beach was still holding a significant lead in the competition.
