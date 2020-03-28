Two COVID-19 cases reported at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

The St. Mary’s County Health Department confirmed Friday night that two residents at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“Both residents are in stable condition,” Sharon Murphy, director of the veterans home, said. “We are making every effort to take care of them and keep our other residents safe.”
On Saturday morning, the Maryland Department of Health reported 21 positive novel coronavirus infections in Charles County and eight each in St. Mary's and Calvert, with 992 statewide. And five deaths from COVID-19 were reported officially, none in the three Southern Maryland counties.
"With the Maryland Department of Health, in tandem with the St. Mary's County Health Department, working with HMR Inc., the contractor at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, I have every confidence that we will arrest and eradicate that which has invaded our home," George Owings III, secretary of Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, said.
“Charlotte Hall Veterans Home has implemented significant protocols over the past several weeks to protect their residents and prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer, said. “They are ready to respond immediately with additional measures to contain infection and protect all their valued residents.”
The Charles County Department of Health is maintaining a COVID-19 Call Center, which can be reached at 301-609-6717. The department is maintaining an information page online at www.charlescountyhealth.org/2019-novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-in-the-u-s/. The county's resource page can be found here: www.charlescountymd.gov/services/health-and-human-services/covid-19/county-and-partnership-news-releases.