First responders and community members continued searching for two south county brothers who were reported missing on Monday along with a canoe and a lifejacket.
The teens, who were identified as 13-year-old Jesse Oleg Clark and 15-year-old Josiah Vladimir Clark, were last seen at their home off Harry James Road in Ridge on Sunday night, according to the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office, and parents reported them missing at about 3 p.m. on Monday.
"It's not unusual for them to go out for exercise unannounced," St. Mary's sheriff's office spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling said at the Ridge firehouse on Tuesday, where the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Civil Air Patrol members, community members and police headquartered their search operation.
A canoe as well as at least one life jacket and some paddles went missing from the home at the same time, according to Yingling. No evidence, such as rogue paddles or lifejackets, have shown the boys were involved in any mishap or accident as of Tuesday afternoon.
While volunteer search parties were full on Tuesday, residents with access to watercraft were encouraged to look on the water for anything suspicious, including unknown people or canoe gear.
Those who find property are asked to contact 911, instead of the sheriff's office line, so the location can be triangulated.